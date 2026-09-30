Sybiha: Russians Produce Staged Videos In Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“According to our intelligence, Russia is preparing to stage dozens of videos in occupied Oleshky, forcing local residents to say on camera that they are happy, well-fed, and grateful to the Russian occupiers... This is the latest step in a weeks-long, disgusting Russian propaganda campaign that denies any problems in Oleshky and claims there is no humanitarian catastrophe there,” the foreign minister wrote.

He emphasized that there are no limits to Russian cynicism.“First, they occupy a town, cut off civilians' escape routes, and block humanitarian aid. Then they force local residents to act in staged propaganda videos,” Sybiha stated.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on the international community and all relevant international organizations to increase pressure on Moscow and demand that the Russian occupiers immediately end the siege of Oleshky. At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to rescue people, including the recent delivery of humanitarian aid via heavy-lift drones, the minister emphasized.

Russian military seize food dropped by Ukrainian forces for residents of

“Every day counts in saving people who are starving and dying there. We urge our international partners to act now and demand immediate humanitarian access to end this disaster,” the diplomat stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine stated that, as of June 24, no food supplies had reached the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region-which is occupied by Russian forces-since May 26.

On September 25, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty called for a local ceasefire, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and the safe evacuation of civilians in Oleshky.