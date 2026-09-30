Air Target Detected Near Romania-Ukraine Border, F-18S Deployed

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Two Spanish F-18 fighter jets were scrambled after an unidentified air target was detected near Romania's border with Ukraine, Romania's Digi24 reported, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The radar surveillance system detected an air target flying over Ukrainian territory east of the city of Izmail, near the river border with Romania.

The two Spanish F-18s, deployed in Romania as part of NATO's enhanced air policing mission, were sent up to monitor the situation.

Romania's National Military Command Center also alerted the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations about the incident and the possibility of danger to people in northern Tulcea County. Local residents were warned through the RO-Alert system.

Romania's Defense Ministry said no unauthorized entry into the country's airspace had been recorded. The incident occurred over an area near Ukraine's Danube coast and the Romanian border.

Airspace monitoring in Romania's border areas has been stepped up in recent days amid intensified attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports.

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