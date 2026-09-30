Azerbaijan, Mongolia To Expand Air Connectivity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Mongolia are set to establish direct air connectivity under a new bilateral agreement.

The issue was discussed during today's plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

The "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Mongolia on Air Services" was signed on May 6, 2026, in Leipzig, Germany.

The agreement establishes the legal framework for international air services between Azerbaijan and Mongolia, including passenger, baggage, cargo and mail transportation along agreed routes. It also regulates the operations of airlines designated by the two countries.

Under the agreement, each party grants the other the right to fly over its territory without landing, make non-commercial stops and operate services along the routes specified in the agreement's annex. Each side may designate one or more airlines to operate the agreed services and may change or withdraw such designations.

Designated airlines will be provided with fair and equal opportunities to operate the agreed services. The agreement also provides for reasonable fare levels and requires flight schedules to be submitted for prior approval.

According to the agreement's annex, airlines designated by Azerbaijan will be able to operate routes connecting Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Gabala and Zagatala in Azerbaijan with Ulaanbaatar, Khovd and Choibalsan in Mongolia. Intermediate and beyond points will be determined at a later stage.

Designated airlines will also be permitted to enter into blocked-space and code-sharing agreements.