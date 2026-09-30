Brunei Central Bank Launches Financial Sector Blueprint 2026-2035

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept 30 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) on Tuesday launched the Brunei Financial Sector Blueprint (FSBP) 2026-2035, the second blueprint outlining the strategic direction for the country's financial sector over the next decade, reported Xinhua.

In his keynote address, Haji Abdul Manaf Haji Metussin, Brunei's coordinating minister for economic policies and minister of economy, trade and industry, in his capacity as chairman of the BDCB Board of Directors, said the launch of the new blueprint marked the next strategic step towards developing a resilient, inclusive and innovative financial sector over the coming decade.

He also underscored that the successful implementation of the blueprint will require collective efforts from stakeholders across the public and private sectors and the wider community, contributing to a more prosperous future for Brunei.

The FSBP 2026-2035 provides a comprehensive strategic framework that aligns BDCB's priorities with those of the financial industry, public and private sector stakeholders, and international partners.

--NNN-XINHUA