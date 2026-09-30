Russia's Kalashnikov Unveils New AK Rifles At ADEX-2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Russian Kalashnikov Concern unveiled new assault rifles at the ADEX-2026 International Defense Industry Exhibition, Trend 's correspondent reports from the exhibition.

The exhibition featured the first-ever unveiling of the shortened 5.45-mm AK-12K assault rifles and the small-caliber AK-12SK, as well as the shortened 7.62-mm AK-15K assault rifles and the small-caliber AK-15SK.

In addition, the“KUB” line of guided munitions, the“KUB-2-E,” “KUB-10E,” and“KUB-10ME,” was presented.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment“Securex Caspian” have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibition.

The countries represented by these delegations include the following: the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of“ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.