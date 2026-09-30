Azerbaijan's State Services Can Apply AI Solutions Based On Grok Models (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions based on "Grok" models can be implemented in Azerbaijan's state services.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the report, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation in the field of AI solutions and related digital technologies has been signed between the ministry and SpaceXAI.

The document outlines the potential for implementing SpaceXAI's "Grok"-based AI solutions within state services and other priority areas of Azerbaijan's digital transformation. The primary objective is to establish higher-quality, accessible, and efficient public services.

The memorandum won't be limited to a single area of application but will encompass all government agencies. The parties will jointly assess opportunities for utilizing Aİ and consider the widespread implementation of successful solutions across the public sector. The signing ceremony held in Baku was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and a SpaceXAI delegation comprising Head of Global Government Affairs and Latin America Dustin Yelinek, Head of Global Affairs and Market Development for the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye Rim Sadek, and Head of Market Access, Global Government Affairs Nil Perkins.

Hasanov said that Azerbaijan has moved beyond the discussion phase regarding AI and into the implementation stage, with partners selected based on the contributions they can bring to this process. SpaceXAI possesses advanced AI models and extensive engineering capabilities. The signed Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework to explore how these capabilities can enhance services, ranging from the internal operations of government agencies to citizens' access to services via "mygov", and to investigate the integration of such solutions into the national digital infrastructure.

The parties also agreed to cooperate on strengthening local capacity, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and developing relevant skills. "The goal is to ensure that artificial intelligence solutions contribute to Azerbaijan's long-term national digital development objectives.

A roadmap for the subsequent stages of the partnership will be developed. This will encompass pilot projects, technical demonstrations, and collaboration with stakeholders. These activities will lay the groundwork for the future large-scale implementation of successful solutions. All collaborative efforts will be conducted in compliance with advanced security measures and modern data protection protocols. Each specific project will be implemented based on a separate agreement between the parties.

The ministry said that the memorandum aligns with the goals of the 'Artificial Intelligence Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028' and the 'Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028,' as well as the Ministry's efforts to establish a modern, citizen-centric, and data-driven public sector.