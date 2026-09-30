Link Publishers Heads To Brightonseo 2026 To Discuss The Future Of Search Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-founders Het Balar and Harshal Shah will join SEO agency leaders at Stand 26 to discuss the future of brand authority, link building, and AI search visibility across evolving search landscapes.

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Publishers will exhibit at brightonSEO 2026 at The Brighton Centre on 8–9 October. At Stand 26, co-founders Het Balar and Harshal Shah will meet with international agency executives, digital PR strategists, and in-house search marketers to address a pivotal industry challenge: How brands can establish sustained visibility, trust, and organic mentions as search algorithms evolve beyond traditional SERPs.









Today, agency success requires more than organic rankings. Clients expect their brands to appear directly inside AI-generated answers and automated recommendations. At the event, Link Publishers will demonstrate how relevant publishing networks, high-quality backlinks, and verified brand mentions drive visibility across both classic search engines and AI discovery tools.

"Agencies are under pressure to prove authority in search environments that didn't exist a few years ago," said Het Balar, Co-Founder of Link Publishers. "A backlink or brand mention now serves a bigger purpose. Relevant backlinks and brand mentions can contribute to a brand's wider online presence and the information available about it across search ecosystems. At brightonSEO, we're showing how agencies can secure that level of high-relevance coverage without slowing down campaign momentum."

At Stand 26, the Link Publishers team will demonstrate how its marketplace helps agencies discover and evaluate relevant publishing opportunities. The platform provides access to more than 114,000 vetted websites and supports guest posts, niche edits, brand mentions, and digital PR campaigns. Marketers can filter prospects by niche, geographic location, website authority and organic traffic to assess their suitability for different campaigns.

These capabilities are designed to help teams manage outreach more efficiently while keeping relevance and quality central to their campaigns. At brightonSEO, Link Publishers will also discuss how link building, publisher coverage and digital PR can support broader SEO and AI search visibility across traditional search and emerging AI-driven search experiences.

Trusted by more than 6,000 agencies and brands worldwide, Link Publishers works with teams managing campaigns across different industries and markets. The event will give SEO professionals, agency teams and in-house marketers an opportunity to speak directly with the Link Publishers team about campaign requirements and the changing demands of search visibility.

Visitors can meet Link Publishers at Stand 26 during brightonSEO 2026, taking place on 8–9 October at The Brighton Centre in Brighton, UK.

About Link Publishers

Link Publishers is an AI-powered link-building marketplace and digital PR platform. It connects brands and agencies with 114,000+ vetted publisher websites and offers guest posts, niche edits, brand mentions, digital PR and fully managed campaigns. Learn more at linkpublishers.com.

Company Details

Company Name: Link Publishers

Contact Person: Het Balar

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