MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Plurilock Announces Payment of Debenture Interest

September 30, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Plurilock Security Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity service provider, announces payment of debenture interest through common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ").

Pursuant to the indenture between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company dated October 30, 2025, the 10% unsecured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $3,000,000 previously issued on October 30, 2025 (the " Debentures ") the Company will issue Common Shares in satisfaction of interest payments on the outstanding Debentures.

The Company will issue an aggregate of 356,633 Common Shares at the deemed share price of $0.2103, being the volume-weighted average price of the Company's Common Shares for the ten trading days immediately preceding the issuance, to holders of the Debentures in satisfaction of an aggregate of $75,000 in interest payable as of September 30, 2026.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

...

416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh

Executive Chairman

...

604.306.5720

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Plurilock Security Inc.