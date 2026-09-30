(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Lithium Africa Reports High-Grade First Drill Results at Springbok, Intersecting 6.0 m at 2.27% Li2O with Individual Samples up to 4.11% Li2O September 30, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Lithium Africa Corp. Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) (" Lithium Africa " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assay results from its inaugural drill program (the " Program ") at the Norrabees I prospect within the Springbok Project in the Northern Cape of South Africa (the " Springbok Project "). These are the Company's first drill results since becoming a publicly listed company, and they confirm high-grade spodumene mineralization from near surface at Norrabees I. Based on these results, the Company has expanded the Program with an additional 1,000 m of diamond drilling at Norrabees I and has commenced a 1,000 m channel sampling program across 21 spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Springbok. Highlights First drill results since listing return high-grade spodumene mineralization at Norrabees I: NB1DD26-003: 7.5 m at 1.97% Li 2 O from 18.5 m, including 6.0 m at 2.27% Li 2 O NB1DD26-001: 4.0 m at 2.25% Li 2 O from 2.0 m Individual 1 m samples returned up to 4.11% Li2O (NB1DD26-004, 21.0-22.0 m; assays below 22.0 m pending re-analysis), 3.09% Li2O (NB1DD26-001) and 2.75% Li2O (NB1DD26-003). Mineralization starts near surface, from 2.0 m downhole in NB1DD26-001 and within approximately 20 m downhole in NB1DD26-003 and NB1DD26-004. Program expanded with an additional 1,000 m of diamond drilling at Norrabees I and a 1,000 m channel sampling program across 21 spodumene-bearing pegmatites to test grade continuity at surface and prove out the district-scale (>50 km wide) opportunity. Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "Our first drill results as a public company have delivered multiple meters above 2% Li2O and samples up to 4.11% Li2O, starting just meters below surface. High-grade mineralization this close to surface is encouraging for our objective of evaluating a smaller-scale, high-grade starter operation at Springbok. We're acting on it right away by expanding drilling at Norrabees I and channel sampling 21 spodumene-bearing pegmatites across the Springbok District, and we're just getting started." Norrabees I Drill Results The Program is the Company's first drill campaign at the Springbok Project and comprises approximately 3,500 m of combined diamond (1,500 m) and reverse circulation (" RC ") (2,000 m) drilling, targeting the Norrabees I and II pegmatites, the newly identified spodumene-bearing extension between them, and priority targets along the Springbok trend (Figure 2). Significant intercepts from holes NB1DD26-001 to NB1DD26-004 are presented in Table 1, collar details in Table 2 (Appendix) and hole locations in Figure 2. Three of the four holes include intervals grading above 2% Li2O. Assays from NB1DD26-004 below 22.0 m are pending re-analysis and will be reported once received and validated. Assays for NB1DD26-005 and NB1DD26-006 are pending. Table 1: Significant Intercepts - Norrabees I

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O (%) Max Li2O (%) NB1DD26-003 18.5 26.0 7.5 1.97 2.75 including 20.0 26.0 6.0 2.27 2.75 NB1DD26-001 2.0 6.0 4.0 2.25 3.09 NB1DD26-004 * 21.0 22.0 1.0 4.11 4.11 NB1DD26-002 1.0 1.78 0.78 0.95 0.95



Notes: Intervals are reported as downhole lengths; true widths are not yet estimated. Intercepts are length-weighted averages reported at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off with a maximum of 2 m of consecutive internal dilution; "including" intervals are reported at a 1.0% Li2O cut-off with no internal dilution. No top cut has been applied. Max Li2O is the highest single-sample assay within each interval; each is a 1.0 m sample except NB1DD26-002, whose interval is a single 0.78 m sample. Where field duplicates were collected, only the original sample is used. Li2O = lithium oxide, calculated as Li (ppm) × 2.153.

* Interval open at depth. Samples from 22.0 m to 44.0 m in NB1DD26-004 were analyzed in a laboratory batch in which a certified reference material returned a value outside the Company's acceptance limits; that batch is being re-analyzed and those results will be reported once received and validated. The sample reported here (21.0-22.0 m) with an assayed value of 4.11% Li2O was analyzed in a separate batch in which all control samples passed. Assays for NB1DD26-005 and NB1DD26-006 are pending.

Program Expanded and Channel Sampling Underway

Three drill rigs are currently operating across the Springbok Project: two diamond rigs and an RC rig (Figure 1). To date, 2,313 m have been completed over 69 drill holes; assay results for the remaining holes are pending or being compiled.

Following the results reported today, the Company has expanded the Program with an additional 1,000 m of diamond drilling along strike of Norrabees I to follow up the high-grade mineralization intersected to date and advance resource definition at the prospect.

The Company has also commenced a 1,000 m channel sampling program across 21 spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Springbok, designed to test grade continuity along strike and across the width of the surface exposures and to prioritize targets for drill testing. Regional mapping has identified spodumene-bearing pegmatite occurrences over approximately 50 km of strike, with the current Program testing pegmatites along a trend approximately 30 km long and 5 km wide. Results from the remaining drill holes are expected in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, and channel sampling results will be reported when received and validated.







Figure 1: Drilling underway at the Springbok Project, September 2026: diamond rigs at Norrabees I (left) and a DD rig (center) and an RC rig (right) elsewhere in Springbok District.

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Figure 2: Plan map of drilled and planned spodumene-bearing pegmatite targets in the Springbok District (top), and plan map of the Norrabees I and II pegmatites showing completed and planned drill collars (bottom).

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Upcoming Events

Lithium Africa will be attending the following conferences and events. Investors may contact the Company at ... to arrange a meeting with Management.

Benchmark Summit 2026: October 20, 2026

New Orleans Investment Conference 2026: October 28-31, 2026

Benchmark Week 2026: November 10-11, 2026

121 Mining Investment London: November 23-24, 2026

QA/QC and Data Verification

The Company has implemented a rigorous QA/QC program for its 2026 drill campaign to ensure industry best practices for sample preparation, security, and analysis.

Diamond drill core (HQ/NQ) was logged and sampled at nominal 1 m intervals adjusted to lithological contacts, with half core submitted for analysis. Samples were analyzed by SGS South Africa (Randfontein), an independent commercial laboratory with no relationship to the Company other than as a service provider, which is accredited by SANAS to ISO/IEC 17025, using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES (GE_ICP90A50) and ICP-MS (GE_IMS90A50) finishes. The Company inserted certified reference materials (AMIS0565, AMIS0629 and AMIS0913), a certified silica blank (AMIS0865) and quarter-core field duplicates into the sample stream. In the laboratory batch containing the results reported herein, CRMs, blanks and field duplicates made up approximately 4.7%, 2.3% and 9.3% of samples, respectively. Assay values were verified against the original laboratory certificates. The Qualified Person has reviewed the internal laboratory QA/QC reports, verified the database against original assay certificates, and reviewed the results of the Company's control samples. Control samples in the laboratory batch containing the results reported herein fell within acceptable statistical tolerances. One certified reference material in a separate batch, containing samples from NB1DD26-004 (22.0-44.0 m), returned one value outside acceptance limits; that batch has been submitted for re-analysis and its results will be included in a subsequent news release. There were no material factors or limitations that impacted the reliability of the data disclosed in this news release.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., a Consultant of the Company and a practicing Professional Geologist registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC, Licence No. 33258), who is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa Corp. is a capital-efficient lithium exploration and consolidation company assembling a portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets across Africa. Through its 50/50 joint venture with GFL International Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd., the Company holds an indirect 50% interest in lithium exploration projects in Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Zimbabwe, and Mali. The Company also holds a majority interest in the Springbok Project in South Africa, which is held outside the joint venture. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Director

For further information regarding the Company contact:

Jeanne Liu, Corporate Communications at ..., 1.604.771.7125.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities, including the drill program at the Springbok Project and the timing of results from the remaining holes, the re-analysis of samples from NB1DD26-004, the additional 1,000 m of diamond drilling at Norrabees I and its timing, the channel sampling program, the continuity of mineralization at the Springbok Project, and the Company's objective of evaluating a potential starter operation at the Springbok Project. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; the timely receipt of assay results; the outcome of laboratory re-analysis; the availability of drilling contractors and equipment; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix: Collar Table

Table 2: Drill Collar Details - Norrabees I Diamond Drill Holes

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elev. (m) Az. (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Status NB1DD26-001 790486 6794007 634.0 010 −42.0 40.16 Reported NB1DD26-002 790485 6794006 634.0 010 −60.0 31.75 Reported NB1DD26-003 790460 6794010 648.3 015 −40.5 52.61 Reported NB1DD26-004 1 790459.5 6794009.5 648.3 015 −50.0 46.33 Partially Reported NB1DD26-005 2 790459 6794009 648.3 015 −70.0 121.90 Assays Pending NB1DD26-006 2 790484 6794012 634.0 289 −40.0 19.65 Assays Pending



Notes: Coordinates are in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33S and were located by handheld GPS. Azimuth and dip are collar orientations. Depth is the end-of-hole depth. All holes are HQ/NQ diamond core drilled by Van Zyl Drilling.

1Only one result reported in this press release; other samples from this hole (22m to 44 m) were analyzed in a batch of samples for which one reference standard was outside acceptable limits so they have been submitted for re-analysis and its results are not included in this news release.

2Assays from the other two DD holes drilled at Norrabees I have not yet returned from the lab and will be disclosed in a subsequent news release when available.







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Source: Lithium Africa Corp.