Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Contributes To RMSK® Examination Review

Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

Cityside Chiropractic physician highlights how in-office musculoskeletal ultrasound supports injury evaluation, objective documentation, and specialist referral

- Dr. Mark Mulak, DC, RMSK®, Cityside ChiropracticPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Providence chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak of Cityside Chiropractic has completed volunteer examination review work for the Registered in MusculoskeletalSonography (RMSK) credential. The work involved evaluating exam items designed to assess knowledge in musculoskeletal sonography.Dr. Mulak holds the RMSKcredential and has approximately 25 years of clinical experience. His practice focuses on personal-injury, motor-vehicle collision, and workers' compensation cases. That work includes whiplash-associated disorders, cervical injury, concussion screening, and objective injury documentation."Musculoskeletal ultrasound gives us another way to evaluate certain soft-tissue injuries directly in the office when it is clinically appropriate," Dr. Mulak said. "The value is not simply obtaining another test. It is being able to identify findings that may change what should happen next for the patient."At Cityside Chiropractic, ultrasound may be used to evaluate selected tendon, muscle, ligament, and other superficial soft-tissue injuries. Take a patient who develops shoulder pain, weakness, or loss of function after a collision. That patient may need evaluation for a rotator-cuff injury. Point-of-care ultrasound allows the affected tendon to be evaluated during the initial visit, providing objective information before the patient has to wait for advanced imaging or specialist consultation. When significant findings are present, they can help guide timely MRI and orthopedic referral.Dr. Mulak emphasized that point-of-care ultrasound does not replace MRI, orthopedic consultation, neurologic evaluation, or other specialty services."The goal is to gather useful objective information as efficiently as possible and determine the appropriate next step," he said. "Sometimes that means continuing conservative care. Other times it means obtaining an MRI, referring to an orthopedist, neurologist, or another specialist, or changing the direction of the patient's care."That distinction matters in personal-injury cases, where patients often present with multiple injuries after a collision. Recognizing findings that warrant further evaluation early affects both clinical decisions and continuity of care. Findings documented at the point of care also create a clear record of why advanced imaging or specialist referral was ordered.Cityside Chiropractic uses ultrasound alongside neurologic screening, concussion assessment, balance testing, cervical injury evaluation, rehabilitation, and coordination with outside medical specialists as findings warrant.Dr. Mulak's postgraduate training spans sports medicine, rehabilitation, injury management, and musculoskeletal sonography. In addition to RMSK, he holds the DACBSP, DACRB, and DAIPM credentials and is a Certified ImPACT Provider. He is the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island chiropractic practice focused on patients injured in motor-vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall incidents, and workplace accidents. Services include clinical evaluation, rehabilitation, objective injury documentation, musculoskeletal ultrasound, concussion screening, and coordination with medical specialists when clinically appropriate.

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Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Contributes to RMSK® Examination Review News Provided By Cityside Chiropractic September 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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