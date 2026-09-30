Arora Health Launches Physician-Led Perimenopause Study To Expand Real-World Women's Health Clinical Research

In partnership with Veristat, the study will generate real-world evidence to strengthen perimenopause treatment, menopause care, and women's hormone health.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Despite affecting millions of women each year, perimenopause remains one of the least-studied stages of women's health, with limited real-world clinical evidence available to guide individualized treatment. Arora Health today announced the launch of a new observational women's health study focused on perimenopause, in partnership with Veristat, a leading consulting firm specializing in clinical research, trials, and regulatory approval. Designed to generate real-world evidence, the physician-led study reflects Arora's ongoing commitment to advancing clinical research, evidence-based medicine, and improving women's health.

Led by Principal Investigator Nicolai Wohns, MD, with clinical oversight from Sean Arora, MD, Co-founder and CEO of Arora Health, and Shannon Arora, MD, Chief Medical Officer, the observational study will collect de-identified clinical data from women receiving care through the Arora Health telehealth platform, specifically for hormone replacement therapy and peptide therapy.

"Women's health, particularly perimenopause and menopause within longevity medicine, remains one of the most understudied areas in healthcare," said Dr. Wohns. "We have an opportunity to generate meaningful real-world evidence that helps improve care for women today and in the future."

The study is designed to collect information about routine clinical care rather than test new treatments or interventions. Unlike interventional clinical trials, participants will continue receiving their normal care through the Arora Health telehealth platform without additional procedures, testing, or questionnaires. By analyzing real-world clinical data over time, the study aims to contribute meaningful evidence that may help inform future perimenopause treatment, menopause care, and clinical decision-making.

"This study is designed to observe and learn from routine clinical care, not to test new treatments," added Dr. Wohns. "By collecting real-world data through our telehealth platform, we can better understand how women experience care over time and help strengthen the evidence that guides future clinical decisions.”

To support the study's scientific rigor, Arora Health partnered with Veristat, a global clinical research organization with deep expertise in clinical research, regulatory strategy, and scientific oversight. Veristat helped develop the observational study protocol and supported sponsors in designing and executing clinical development programs. Together, the organizations are committed to ensuring the study is conducted with robust scientific oversight, regulatory compliance, and methodological rigor.

Perimenopause affects millions of women, yet comparatively little clinical evidence exists to guide individualized treatment and long-term care. Arora Health believes responsible, physician-led observational research can strengthen the evidence base while maintaining rigorous scientific and ethical standards.

The study has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, and Arora Health will continue to share updates on enrollment, study milestones, and future findings as they become available.

###

About Arora Health & Aesthetics

Arora Health & Aesthetics is a physician-led, patient-centered platform that helps wellness, aesthetic, and telehealth practices grow and scale with confidence. We provide the team, technology, and tools needed to deliver care safely and compliantly. Through our national provider network, medical oversight, and integrated telehealth infrastructure, we enable clinics and digital health companies to expand efficiently across all 50 states.

From peptides and hormone therapy to weight loss, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine, our platform makes it simple to launch, operate, and scale modern care models. Our mission is to empower providers to deliver safe, effective care with confidence, and our vision is to make high-quality wellness accessible to everyone.

Michele Arellano

Fifth & Cor

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arora Health Launches Physician-Led Perimenopause Study to Expand Real-World Women's Health Clinical Research News Provided By Fifth & Cor September 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.