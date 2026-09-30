MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new Knightdale dental guide compares five local practices, including options for implants, same day crowns, family care, Medicaid and more.

KNIGHTDALE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 5 Best Dentists in Knightdale, NC (2026 Guide)Choosing a dentist is a personal decision. Some families want early appointments before school, others need a front desk that speaks Spanish, and plenty of patients simply want to know a cracked tooth can be repaired without a week of waiting. Knightdale has several strong practices, and each one suits a slightly different kind of patient. Below are five dental offices in Knightdale worth considering. For each one you'll see what it does best, when it's open and a few details to check before you book.Knightdale Dental Offices at a GlanceThe guide highlights five Knightdale dental practices, each offering different services and care options for local patients.First Avenue Dental on N First Avenue focuses on advanced dental care, including same-day crowns and implants handled in-house. It may be a good fit for adults looking for comprehensive treatment options in one office.Axiom Dentistry on Big Oak Court has served Knightdale patients since 2001 and offers a long-standing local dental team for families who value experience and continuity of care.Lane & Associates Family Dentistry on Village Park Drive provides a wide range of dental services, with a periodontist on staff and Saturday appointments available by request. It is suited for families who prefer multiple dental services under one roof.Maplewood Family Dental on Knightdale Boulevard offers family dental care with Spanish-speaking support, holistic dentistry options and weekday availability including Fridays. It may be a good option for young families and Spanish-speaking households.Stansell Dentistry Associates on Great Falls Court provides services including Medicaid-supported dental care and CEREC same-day crowns, making it a consideration for families seeking accessible dental treatment and efficient crown solutions.1. First Avenue DentalFirst Avenue Dental is an independent practice on North First Avenue led by Dr. Faisal Shaikh, DDS. A Raleigh native, Dr. Shaikh earned dual degrees in finance and biology at NC State University before completing his dental degree at the New York University College of Dentistry. His advanced training centers on dental implants, full arch restorations, Invisalign and smile aesthetics, and he is a certified Invisalign provider.The office is built around technology that saves patients extra trips. Using a Primescan digital scanner and an in house milling unit, the team can design and create a crown during your visit. Milling takes about 30 minutes, most crown appointments wrap up in under two hours, and there is no temporary crown or second appointment. CBCT 3D imaging, a 3D printer for surgical guides and an in house lab support implant care, which Dr. Shaikh both places and restores without sending patients elsewhere.Beyond crowns and implants, the practice provides cleanings and preventive care, tooth colored fillings, root canals, extractions, dentures, whitening, bonding, porcelain veneers and emergency visits. Time is reserved in the schedule for same day urgent care, and anxious patients can choose nitrous oxide or oral sedation.For patients without insurance, the Individual Savings Plan costs $425 per year. It includes two exams with imaging, two cleanings, two oral cancer screenings, one emergency visit and 20% off additional treatment. The office lists Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Delta Dental, Guardian, MetLife and UnitedHealthcare among the insurers it works with, and it offers financing through CareCredit and Cherry. Patients seem to appreciate the approach. First Avenue Dental reports a 5.0 star rating from more than 200 Google reviews.What sets it apart: Same day crowns, implants placed and restored in house, and a 5.0 star Google ratingBest for: Adults who want crowns, implants or Invisalign handled in one officeAddress: 106 N First Ave, Knightdale, NC 27545Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 5 PMGood to know: First visits usually last 60 to 90 minutes and include updated imaging plus a complete exam with Dr. Shaikh.2. Axiom DentistryAxiom Dentistry's Knightdale office has deep local roots. Dr. Moe Malek, who earned his dental degree at UNC Chapel Hill, has practiced in Knightdale since November 2001, and Dr. Mary Knight has worked alongside him since that same year. Dr. Holly Santago, a UNC graduate who finished with honors, completes the team. The office covers general and cosmetic dentistry, implants, root canals, crowns and bridges, dentures, whitening, Invisalign and emergency care, and sedation is available for nervous patients. Early risers will appreciate the 7:30 AM start time Monday through Thursday. Patients without insurance can join Axiom's membership plan, which covers exams, cleanings, imaging and fluoride and adds a discount on other treatment.What sets it apart: Dentists with more than two decades in Knightdale and early morning hours Best for: Families who want a team with long local rootsAddress: 1008 Big Oak Ct, Suite C, Knightdale, NC 27545Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7:30 AM to 4:30 PMGood to know: New patient specials are posted on its website.3. Lane & Associates Family DentistryLane & Associates Family Dentistry has served North Carolina since 1980, and its Knightdale office on Village Park Drive gathers several kinds of care in one place. General dentists Dr. Suma Dasari and Dr. Dhara Parikh work alongside periodontist Dr. Matthew Imbrogno, who focuses on gum health.The Knightdale office page lists orthodontics with braces and Invisalign, oral surgery for wisdom teeth and implants, root canals, pediatric care, same day CEREC treatments and treatment for snoring and sleep apnea. Families on a budget can use the Lane Advantage Plan, a monthly membership that covers routine preventive care. What sets it apart: A periodontist on site and a wide menu of services in a single office Best for: Families who want specialists and general care in the same buildingAddress: 4013 Village Park Dr, Knightdale, NC 27545Hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 5 PM; Friday, 8 AM to 2 PM; Saturday by appointmentGood to know: Hours can vary, so confirm Saturday availability when you schedule.4. Maplewood Family DentalMaplewood Family Dental on Knightdale Boulevard is led by Dr. Kevin Chidester, DMD, a graduate of the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine who also holds a master's degree in biomedical science. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry and the North Carolina Dental Society, among other groups. The practice sees patients of every age, from infants to adults, and offers pediatric care, gum treatment, root canals, orthodontics, implants, dentures and cosmetic work. It also stands out for holistic and biological options, including safe removal of old amalgam fillings. Spanish speaking patients are welcome here (se habla español), and sedation is offered for both children and adults, including nitrous oxide for kids. The office uses cone beam 3D imaging, laser therapy and The Wand, a computerized system for delivering numbing medication.What sets it apart: Spanish spoken, holistic options and full Friday hours Best for: Families with young children, Spanish speaking households and patients interested in biological dentistryAddress: 6807 Knightdale Blvd, Suite E, Knightdale, NC 27545Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PMGood to know: A monthly dental membership plan is available for patients without insurance.5. Stansell Dentistry AssociatesStansell Dentistry Associates opened its first office in Brier Creek in 2010, and its Knightdale location on Great Falls Court fills an important need: it is the only Stansell office that accepts Medicaid. The Knightdale team treats children of all ages as well as adults, which is convenient for families who want everyone seen in one place.Services include CEREC same day crowns, dental implants, Invisalign and sleep apnea appliances, and patients can ask about sedation options. For those without coverage, Stansell offers an affordable monthly membership plan for children and adults.What sets it apart: Medicaid acceptance plus same day CEREC crowns Best for: Families on Medicaid and patients who want a crown finished in one visitAddress: 1101 Great Falls Ct, Suite 102, Knightdale, NC 27545Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM; Thursday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM; Friday, 8 AM to 2 PMGood to know: Medicaid acceptance applies to this Knightdale office specifically, so mention your plan when you call.How to Choose a Dentist in KnightdaleA few questions will narrow your list quickly:Does the office take your insurance? Ask whether it is in network for your specific plan, not just whether it accepts the carrier.Do the hours fit your schedule? Friday and Saturday availability varies a lot between practices.Can they handle what you need in house? Crowns, implants and sedation are done in the office at some practices and referred out at others.Is there a plan if you're uninsured? Most practices on this list offer a membership plan with predictable yearly or monthly pricing.How do they handle emergencies? Ask whether they hold same day slots for urgent problems.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich dentists in Knightdale offer same day crowns?First Avenue Dental designs and mills crowns in house, and most crown visits there finish in under two hours. Stansell Dentistry's Knightdale office offers CEREC same day crowns, and Lane & Associates lists same day CEREC treatments at its Knightdale location.Can I see a dentist in Knightdale without insurance?Yes. Several practices offer membership plans in place of insurance. First Avenue Dental's plan costs $425 per year and includes two exams, two cleanings, one emergency visit and 20% off other treatment. Axiom Dentistry, Lane & Associates, Maplewood Family Dental and Stansell Dentistry also offer their own membership plans.Which Knightdale dentist accepts Medicaid?Stansell Dentistry Associates accepts Medicaid at its Knightdale office, the only Stansell location that does. Coverage rules change, so call any office to confirm before your visit.Is there a Spanish speaking dentist in Knightdale?Maplewood Family Dental advertises that it speaks Spanish (se habla español) and serves families with patients of all ages.Which Knightdale dental offices are open on Fridays?Maplewood Family Dental is open a full day on Fridays, from 8 AM to 5 PM. Lane & Associates and Stansell Dentistry are open Friday mornings until 2 PM. First Avenue Dental and Axiom Dentistry see patients Monday through Thursday.What should I do if I have a dental emergency in Knightdale?Call a dentist right away. First Avenue Dental keeps time in its schedule for same day urgent visits and treats problems like broken teeth, severe pain, abscesses and lost crowns without referring you elsewhere. Axiom Dentistry also provides emergency care. If facial swelling makes it hard to breathe or swallow, go to an emergency room immediately.Do Knightdale dentists offer sedation for anxious patients?Yes. First Avenue Dental offers nitrous oxide and oral sedation, Maplewood Family Dental provides sedation for both children and adults, and Axiom Dentistry and Stansell Dentistry also have sedation options. Ask each office which type fits your needs.

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2026 Guide Highlights Five Dental Practices Serving Knightdale Families News Provided By dojo design and development September 30, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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