Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Aqarios commissioned by Schaeffler for a quantum optimization proof of concept

30.09.2026 / 12:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 September 2026

Aqarios GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG, is working with Schaeffler to evaluate the potential of quantum computing for industrial optimization, using its Luna platform.

Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Aqarios GmbH has been commissioned by Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG to conduct a proof of concept in quantum optimization. The project is built on Luna, Aqarios' hardware-agnostic optimization platform.

Many planning tasks in industry are optimization problems: out of a vast number of possible solutions, the goal is to find the best one, whether to cut costs, shorten lead times or make better use of equipment and staff. Typical examples include production and warehouse planning, supply chain management and shift scheduling. With every additional order, product or site, the number of possible solutions grows explosively. At the scale of today's real-world industrial problems, even the most powerful optimization tools hit hard limits and often fail to find an adequate solution. The project aims to evaluate the potential of quantum computing for problems of this kind, and to identify the conditions under which it could deliver better results than today's algorithms.

The project runs on Luna, Aqarios' optimization platform. Luna is hardware-agnostic: once an optimization problem has been modeled, it can be run and compared seamlessly on classical computers and on quantum computers from different providers. Aqarios always benchmarks quantum methods against a state-of-the-art classical baseline, as this is the only reliable way to show where quantum computing delivers a real advantage.

About Aqarios

Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG, a German deep-tech company, holds 100% of Aqarios GmbH, a spin-off of LMU Munich founded in 2021. Aqarios is a leading provider of application-oriented quantum software. With its proprietary, in-house developed software platform Luna, companies in energy, finance, logistics, aviation and manufacturing can solve complex problems without requiring quantum expertise and make their processes more efficient. Aqarios has already worked successfully on applications of DAX corporations and leading industrial companies such as BASF, BMW, E.ON, MTU Aero Engines, SAP, Schaeffler and Siemens. Aqarios implements these applications on quantum computers from various providers, including IBM, IonQ and D-Wave. The innovative strength of Aqarios and the Luna platform has been recognized with multiple awards, including the Quantum Effects Award 2025 in the category Quantum Computing Software and Algorithms at the leading trade fair of the same name in Stuttgart. Aqarios Quantum Technologies AG has 2.5 million shares and a free float of approx. 40%.

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