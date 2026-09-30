CENIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

CENIT AG: Supervisory Board Elects New Chairman and Vice Chairman

30.09.2026 / 12:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, September 30, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft constituted itself today following the court's appointment of Klaus Weinmann and Uwe Kemm. The two Supervisory Board members were appointed by the Stuttgart Local Court, effective September 28, 2026, until no later than the conclusion of the next annual shareholders' meeting. At its constituent meeting today, the Supervisory Board elected Klaus Weinmann as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Uwe Kemm as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. This election was necessary following the departure of the previous Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG will thus consist of Klaus Weinmann, Uwe Kemm, and Laura Schmidt going forward. The company would like to thank the departing members of the Supervisory Board for their many years of dedication and their work on behalf of CENIT AG. With the new composition of the Supervisory Board, CENIT AG remains well-positioned to pursue the Group's strategic development and implement its growth and transformation agenda. About CENIT: CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Information Management (EIM): technologies that boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 900 people worldwide. Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email:... Additional Information: This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG 30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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