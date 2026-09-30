The Kayon Gangga Resort / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

The Kayon Gangga Resort Opens in East Bali, Unveiling a New Luxury Sanctuary Rooted in Culture, Cuisine and Wellness

30.09.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

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BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kayon Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the opening of The Kayon Gangga Resort, a new luxury sanctuary in Ababi, Karangasem, East Bali, offering travelers an immersive experience shaped by Authenticity, Culture, and Sanctuary.



Located near the renowned Tirta Gangga Water Palace, The Kayon Gangga Resort introduces a distinctive hospitality experience where nature, Balinese heritage, culinary discovery, and wellness come together in an intimate setting. At the heart of the resort's dining experience is Kepitu Restaurant, offering an elevated culinary journey inspired by the flavors and traditions of Bali and Indonesia. Guests can also discover Wanna Gangga, a destination designed to complement the resort's relaxed and scenic atmosphere, while Fujin Teppanyaki Restaurant introduces an interactive Japanese dining experience to East Bali. Wellness takes center stage at Serayu Wellness, where guests can reconnect with themselves through thoughtfully curated treatments and experiences inspired by the restorative traditions of Bali. Together, the resort's culinary and wellness offerings create an experience that extends beyond accommodation and encourages guests to slow down, explore, and reconnect. "Our opening marks an exciting new chapter for The Kayon Hotels & Resorts and for tourism in East Bali," said Wahyu Gunadi, Resident Manager of The Kayon Gangga Resort. "We want The Kayon Gangga to be more than a beautiful place to stay. Through our restaurants, wellness experiences, cultural activities, and personalized service, we hope to create meaningful connections between our guests and the unique character of Karangasem." The resort's experiences are centred around four themes: Celebrations, Local Heritage, Adventures, and Wellness. Guests can explore the cultural heritage surrounding Tirta Gangga, discover the natural beauty of Karangasem, enjoy distinctive culinary experiences, or simply retreat into the tranquility of the resort. With its combination of luxury accommodation, diverse dining concepts, wellness, cultural immersion, and personalized hospitality, The Kayon Gangga Resort marks a new chapter in The Kayon Hotels & Resorts' journey to create distinctive luxury experiences across Bali. ABOUT THE KAYON HOTELS & RESORTS A family-owned collection of boutique properties across Bali. The group's portfolio includes The Kayon Resort, The Kayon Jungle Resort and The Kayon Valley Resort in Ubud, and The Kayon Gangga Resort in Karangasem. Click HERE to access images. MEDIA CONTACT

Ariska Paramitha

Corporate Marketing Manager

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