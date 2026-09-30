Three Men Arrested In Madhya Pradesh For Circulating Video Of Tourist In Ajmer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Police arrested three men from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the alleged recording and circulation of an objectionable video of an Israeli woman in Ajmer.

According to police, the incident took place on September 9, 2026, when the woman was allegedly filmed without her consent while bathing at the Ajaypal Baba Ajaysar Kund. The video was later circulated on social media.

Acting on the directions of Ajmer Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan, special police teams used technical evidence and social media monitoring to trace the suspects. Police said the arrests were made as part of an investigation into the circulation of the video and efforts to identify those responsible. The case came to the attention of the Ajmer District Social Media Cell after the video surfaced online.

A joint team was formed under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Himanshu Jangid and Circle Officer (Dargah) Harshit Sharma, with Ganj Station House Officer Narendra Singh leading the operation.

Investigators examined social media accounts, Instagram IDs and mobile phone details linked to the suspects. Police said technical evidence, along with CCTV footage, helped them trace the accused to Machalpur in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. A police team subsequently conducted a raid in the area and arrested three suspects.

The arrested men have been identified as Arjun (30), a resident of Gadiya Majara Khoyara; Dayaram (30), a resident of Kundi Beg; and Jujhar (25), also a resident of Kundi Beg, according to police.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to recording the video near Ajaypal Kund and circulating it through their Instagram accounts.

The allegations are subject to the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. A case has been registered against the three accused under Case No. 246/26 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 75(2), 75(3), 77, 79, 296(b), 352 and 3(5).

The arrests come a day after Ajmer Police took action in a separate case involving the alleged harassment of a foreign tourist at a marble dumping yard in Kishangarh, in which four youths were arrested.

The successive investigations highlight the police's focus on incidents involving the safety and privacy of tourists, including foreign visitors, in the Ajmer region.