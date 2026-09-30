NCPI Writes To PM Modi, Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna To CEC Gyanesh Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Union government to confer the Bharat Ratna to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, NCPI President Jyotiprokash Chatterjee commended Kumar's leadership during the recent West Bengal Assembly election, citing peaceful polling, voter roll revisions, and record voter turnout.

The letter said, "I write to you as a citizen who believes deeply in the strength of Indian democracy. I respectfully request that you consider recommending Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, for the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour, for his outstanding service to the electoral process. The Bharat Ratna recognises exceptional service of the highest order. I submit that the conduct of the Election Commission of India under his (Gyanesh Kumar's) leadership meets that standard, for the following reasons."

The NCPI also said that the Election Commission of India under CEC Gyanesh Kumar has made several contributions to strengthen the democracy and conduct peaceful election.

"A peaceful and credible Assembly election in West Bengal this year has long carried a history of electoral violence, intimidation, and allegations of rigging. Under Gyanesh Kumar's leadership, the recent state Assembly election was conducted in a manner widely described as free of terror, rigging, and bloodshed. Restoring voters' confidence in a state with such a past is a rare and difficult achievement," it added.

The letter also said, "A thorough Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls -- a clean election begins with a clean voter list. The Commission carried out a detailed, in-depth SIR to scrutinise the electoral rolls and identify ineligible entries, including illegal foreign nationals, so that only genuine Indian citizens exercise their vote. This safeguards the principle that the right to vote belongs to citizens alone, and it strengthens the integrity of every vote cast."

Saying that the ECI has protected the "free and fair" spirit of Indian democracy, the NCPI said, "Free and fair elections are the foundation of the Constitution's promise of government by the people. By upholding the independence, neutrality, and discipline of the Election Commission, CEC Gyanesh Kumar has reinforced this foundation and strengthened the faith of more than a billion citizens in the ballot."

The letter concluded, "For these contributions, I humbly submit that Gyanesh Kumar deserves the nation's highest recognition. Honouring him would also send a message to election officials across the country that dedication to fairness and integrity is valued by the Republic. I request that you kindly consider this proposal and recommend his name to the President of India (Droupadi Murmu) for the Bharat Ratna."