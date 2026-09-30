Dubai K-Fest Is Underway: Here's Everything Celebrating Korea Across The City

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Dubai K-Fest is here, bringing the energy, creativity and culture of Korea to Dubai for 10 days.

Last weekend, Dubai K-Fest brought two free evenings of Korean music and dance to Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. ONEUS and Kwon Eunbi headlined the opening night while dancer AIKI and choreographer Tamzin Choi (Choi Young-Jun) joined forces for another evening of Korean-inspired entertainment.

The festival will continue with more K-beauty, fashion and immersive cultural experiences, celebrating both traditional and contemporary Korean culture through a vibrant line-up of experiences taking place across the city until 4 October.

Dubai K-Fest celebrations will continue this week and here is everything you need to know to get involved:

Korean Cinema Comes to ROXY

Don't miss Korean Movie Nights at ROXY Cinemas and discover a selection of Korean films on the big screen at ROXY Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and Al Khawaneej, with special ticket offers. On weekdays, Silver tickets start from just AED 40.

Exhuma Revolver Dark Nuns No Other Choice

From gripping thrillers and atmospheric mysteries to acclaimed dramas, Korean Film Week brings a selection of standout titles to Dubai audiences:

Step Into Korea at Korea 360

At Dubai Festival City Mall, Korea 360 will transform the destination into a vibrant journey through Korean culture, with multiple pop-ups offering unique and engaging experiences throughout the festival.

Visitors can take part in the Discover & Collect challenge, earning points as they explore each pop-up and unlocking exciting rewards at the anchor destination.

Korea 360 Atrium:

At the heart of the experience is the Korea 360 Atrium, featuring a live stage and a programme of Korean-inspired content, from food products to beauty and skincare items.

Friday 2 October, 5:00–7:00 PM – Korean Language & Culture Class: Learn Korean language basics, Hangeul calligraphy and cultural traditions, hosted by the King Sejong Institute.

Saturday 3 October, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM – aT Cooking Class: Thirty individuals can learn to prepare Korean dishes with aT Center.

Saturday, 3 October, 6:00–8:00 PM – Makeup Artist Demonstration Show: Discover Korean beauty techniques and trends.

Sunday 4 October, 2:00–4:00 PM – KCII Basic Skincare Routine Masterclass: Learn the essentials of a Korean-inspired skincare routine.

Korean Market, Al Ghurair Centre:

Retail, Food & Beauty: Explore Korean products, food and beauty experiences. Games: Try interactive games including Ddakji Flip and Tteokbokki Toss. Craft Workshops: Get creative with Taeguk Fan Painting, Ddakji Folding and Hangeul Calligraphy. Stage & Photo Moments: Enjoy K-pop dance, Random Play Dance, live entertainment and Korean-themed photo opportunities.

At Korean Market Al Ghurair Centre, from 1 to 4 October, the Korean Market brings the spirit of Korea to Dubai as part of the closing weekend of Dubai K-Fest, featuring Korean food, retail, beauty, workshops, games and live entertainment.

K-Town at Dubai Outlet Mall:

Shoppers can enjoy Korean lifestyle and culture through an immersive mall-wide experience at Dubai Outlet Mall until 24 October.

You can look forward to Korean food and beverages, products, lifestyle offerings and cultural experiences, alongside themed promotions, tenant participation and in-store activities.

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Arte Museum Dubai:

Until 4 October at Arte Museum Dubai, explore the world of Korean creativity. Centred on the signature theme Eternal Nature, the experience features immersive digital artworks by d'strict, including Paintings of Joseon, celebrating Korea's artistic heritage; Gangneung, inspired by its natural landscapes; and Starry Busan, capturing the city's vibrant energy.

Visitors can also explore the Museum Shop's curated selection of Korean-designed merchandise and lifestyle products, celebrating Korea's art, culture and design.

The launch of Dubai K-Fest reflects the growing global influence of Korean culture and Dubai's position as a city where cultures, communities and global trends come together. The inaugural festival creates a new platform for Korean artists, brands, creators and businesses to connect with Dubai's diverse international audiences, while giving residents and visitors a new way to discover Korea without leaving the city.

Dubai K-Fest 2026 is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and supported by KOCCA UAE Business Center and KOREA 360.

About Dubai K-Fest 2026:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai K-Fest 2026 takes place from 25 September to 4 October 2026, bringing a 10-day citywide celebration of Korean culture to Dubai. The festival brings residents and visitors a programme of retail offers, dining experiences, K-pop performances, Korean films, cultural showcases, pop-ups and citywide promotions across malls, restaurants and entertainment destinations.

Dubai K-Fest reflects Dubai's diverse and international character, while creating a platform for Korean brands, creators and businesses to connect with new audiences while supporting deeper cultural and commercial exchange between Korea and the Middle East.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment DFRE:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

KOCCA UAE Business Center Korea Creative Content Agency:

The KOCCA UAE Business Center serves as a regional hub supporting the expansion of Korean content companies into the Middle East. Through market development, business matching, strategic partnerships, and collaboration with local government and industry stakeholders, the Center works to strengthen the presence and competitiveness of Korean content across the region.