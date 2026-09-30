NETSCOUT ACCELERATES PROBLEM SOLVING WITH CONVERSATIONAL AI

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about Service Disruptions and Business Impact

Dubai, UAE., September, 2026 – NETSCOUT NASDAQ: NTCT, a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced nGenius® Copilot, an AI-powered conversational extension to nGeniusONE® that provides intuitive access to NETSCOUT® Smart Data. It gives more people access to Smart Data for easier and faster ways to investigate service disruptions and assess business impact.

nGenius Copilot is grounded in NETSCOUT Smart Data, the high-fidelity, contextual data derived from observed network, application, service, and user interactions. By transforming natural language questions into evidence-based answers, relevant visualizations, supporting evidence, and suggested follow-up inquiries, it helps experienced engineers accelerate complex investigations while enabling a broader range of professionals to benefit from advanced operational intelligence.

Accelerating Problem Resolutions with Trusted Smart Data:

As hybrid environments and digital dependencies become more complex, resolving service disruptions requires IT teams to interpret growing volumes of operational data and connect evidence across applications, infrastructure, networks, and external services. nGenius Copilot simplifies that process, transforming natural-language questions into clear, evidence-based answers grounded in NETSCOUT Smart Data, helping more members of an organization identify contributing conditions, assess business impact, and act faster.

“Reliable AI starts with reliable data,” said Phil Gray, AVP, product management, NETSCOUT.“nGenius Copilot combines an intuitive conversational experience with the depth and context of NETSCOUT Smart Data. It helps teams quickly uncover relevant evidence, understand contributing conditions and business impact, and collaborate around a consistent view of what occurred. Ultimately, it enables customers to realize greater value from the NETSCOUT intelligence they already have.”

From Natural-Language Questions to Evidence-based Answers:

Simple direct questions can be asked, such as: Which applications are responding slowly or experiencing increased latency? Which users, locations, or services are affected? What network, application, server, or external conditions may be contributing to the problem? nGenius Copilot interprets the question, applies the relevant Smart Data, and presents the resulting analysis in clear language with visual context and supporting evidence.

Accelerate problem identification: Guide investigations from an initial symptom to the applications, services, network conditions, and dependencies contributing to the issue. Prioritize business impact: Show which users, locations, services, and transactions are affected so teams can focus resources where they matter most. Scale operational expertise: Make Smart Data accessible through natural-language questions, guided analysis, and clear explanations while helping senior engineers investigate complex problems more efficiently. Improve cross-team collaboration: Translate detailed technical evidence into clear explanations and visualizations that network, application, infrastructure, service, and business teams can use together. Enhance the value of NETSCOUT deployments: Bring Smart Data directly into everyday workflows and enable more professionals to benefit from the data their organizations already collect.

nGenius Copilot is available for purchase now and helps organizations:

nGenius Copilot supports NETSCOUT's commitment to make its packet-derived Smart Data more accessible and easier to use where operational decisions are made. It lets people ask questions in natural language, examine supporting evidence, and identify the conditions affecting services and users. For customers, that means a faster path from disruption to resolution. For NETSCOUT, it extends the value of its data into AI-assisted operations.

Learn more about nGenius Copilot and the nGeniusONE solution. Read about the NETSCOUT Data Platform, which transforms observed network traffic into contextual Smart Data at the source. Review EMA's Network Management Megatrends 2026 research.

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About NETSCOUT:

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through its unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. As a leading provider of network observability, AIOps, carrier service assurance, cybersecurity, and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack protection solutions, NETSCOUT serves the world's largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations.