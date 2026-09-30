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Dubai International Chamber Organises 'Expansion Lab' To Enhance Readiness Of Local Businesses To Enter Global Markets
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 21 UAE-based companies participated in the event Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Salem Al Shamsi:“We are committed to fostering a supportive environment that enables companies to capitalise on international opportunities, strengthen their competitiveness, and achieve sustainable growth.”
Participants explored practical examples of export and international expansion pathways, from identifying market opportunities and selecting appropriate market-entry strategies to managing operations and ensuring regulatory compliance.
The event examined the most effective approaches to selecting distribution models, establishing local partnerships, arranging logistics services, and setting prices, as well as managing customs procedures, documentation, and certificates of conformity.
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