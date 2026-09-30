BJP Leaders Slam INDIA Bloc, Say Coalition Has No Political Relevance

INDIA Bloc Lacks Relevance: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on the Opposition bloc, asserting that the INDIA bloc lacks political relevance and was primarily set up to elevate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar claimed the coalition has failed to establish a unified agenda and accused the Congress of undermining its regional allies, including Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK. "INDIA alliance has no relevance; it did not have any earlier and does not have any today," Chandrasekhar said. "The INDIA alliance was fundamentally created to bring Rahul Gandhi forward and promote him. The Congress has betrayed its INDIA alliance partners, including the DMK, and has aligned with others."

Alliances Fail Due to Lack of Trust: Premchand Bairwa

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa today criticised the INDIA bloc ahead of its meeting in Delhi, saying alliances formed by the opposition grouping have repeatedly failed due to a lack of trust, while asserting that BJP-led alliances remain strong because they are based on the party's values and work culture. Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Bairwa said, "Whenever they have formed alliances, those alliances have failed; the reason for this failure is a lack of trust in their modus operandi. In contrast, the BJP's alliances endure because they are rooted in the party's ethos, values, and work culture."

He further said that the public's trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party is the reason behind the longevity of its alliances. "Since the public trusts the BJP, its alliances remain strong. Therefore, I do not believe their alliance will last, or indeed, has ever lasted. You can see how many times they have formed alliances and subsequently failed," Bairwa added. His remarks came on the day leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in the national capital to discuss various issues.

INDIA Bloc Announces Nationwide Protests

Earlier, after the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together. "Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted.

He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8.

He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)