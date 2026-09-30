Delhi: Man, 28, Arrested For Storing Banned E-Cigarettes In Ajmeri Gate

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police's Central District, in a joint operation with Hauz Qazi Police Station, has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly storing prohibited nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes in Delhi's Ajmeri Gate area, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Shahzeb, a resident of Ajmeri Gate, Delhi, police said.

Rs 25 Lakh Worth of E-Cigarettes Seized

Acting on specific information regarding illegal storage of banned e-cigarettes, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted an operation at Shahganj, Ajmeri Gate, at around 9 pm on September 29.

During the operation, the team allegedly found Shahzeb standing with three white plastic cartons.

On checking the cartons, police recovered a total of 1,200 prohibited e-cigarettes of the FOXY VAPE PRO 5000 PUFFS brand in different flavours.

The recovered e-cigarettes are valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, according to police.

The recovered stock included 200 e-cigarettes each of Coke, Rose Supari, Tango Mango and Blue.

Investigation Underway

During preliminary interrogation, the accused was questioned about the procurement, transportation, storage and intended sale or distribution of the prohibited e-cigarettes.

His disclosures regarding the source and intended distribution of the stock are being verified, police said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete procurement and distribution chain and identify other persons, if any, involved in the illegal trade, police added.

The accused and the recovered case property were handed over to PS Hauz Qazi for further legal action, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)