Durga Puja In Bangladesh: More Funds, Enhanced Security, Longer Holiday

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday announced enhanced security measures, increased government funding and an extended holiday for the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja. "Responsibilities for ensuring security and smooth celebrations have been assigned across government agencies at the national, divisional, district and upazila levels," he said.

The minister came up with the plans following a high-level coordination meeting at the Home Ministry on security arrangements for the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja. Senior officials from law enforcement agencies and representatives of major Hindu community organisations, including the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, Puja Front, Kalyan Trust and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, attended the meeting.

Security Measures and Risk Assessment

Salahuddin said religious and social harmony in Bangladesh had improved significantly compared to previous years. About security risks, the minister said intelligence agencies had not identified any mandap as particularly vulnerable or high-risk so far. However, he said law enforcement agencies would remain on heightened alert throughout the celebrations and take immediate action if any threat emerged.

Increased Funding and Mandaps

Government funding for Durga Puja mandaps has been increased to BDT 5 crore from BDT 4 crore following directives from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Salahuddin said. The number of mandaps has also increased by nearly 1,500 from last year, he added. Bangladesh's state news agency BSS stated that the number of puja mandaps across the country rose to 33,851 this year.

Mobile App for Enhanced Monitoring

However, the authorities will use a mobile application previously deployed by the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC) to strengthen monitoring during Durga Puja. The app will facilitate the rapid dissemination of information about any untoward incident and help authorities respond quickly to maintain a peaceful and festive environment, the minister said.

District-level officials are being trained to use the system, while 24-hour monitoring cells will operate at Police Headquarters and at divisional and district police levels, BSS reported.

Police stations are also collecting verified lists and contact details of volunteers at individual mandaps. The volunteers will receive official identification cards to facilitate coordination with law enforcement agencies, the report said.

Logistical and Power Arrangements

The Home Ministry has instructed relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supplies at puja venues. Mandap organisers have been asked to keep generators on standby around the clock and maintain rechargeable lights as an additional backup in case of power or generator failure.

Extended Holiday for Durga Puja

The government has extended the official Durga Puja holiday to three days in response to longstanding demands from the Hindu community, BSS reports. Combined with the regular Friday and Saturday weekend holidays, the extension will provide a total five-day break, according to the minister.

Response to Other Law-and-Order Issues

Salahuddin also responded to journalists' questions about several recent law-and-order issues.

Allegations of Idol Vandalism

Regarding social media reports alleging idol vandalism in Sylhet, Manikganj and Dinajpur, he said the incidents had not been institutionally confirmed at the time of the briefing. The minister said the Inspector General of Police would take immediate action if the reports were verified.

Action Against Extortion and Crime

On extortion, terrorism and other crimes, he said police routinely update lists of extortionists, armed criminals and drug dealers. He said law enforcement agencies had been instructed to treat offenders as criminals regardless of their political affiliation and take action within 24 hours.

The minister also urged citizens to call the national emergency hotline 999 when immediate police assistance is required. (ANI)

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