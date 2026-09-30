Huge Explosion At Mangalore Refinery Rocks Area, Shatters Windows

A huge explosion occurred at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) facility in Mangaluru on Wednesday, prompting fire brigade vehicles and ambulances to rush to the spot.

Loud Blast Shatters Windows

According to a resident, the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm when a loud explosion was heard, which caused the windows of his residence as well as the nearby Panchayat building to shatter due to the impact of the sound emanating from the refinery.

"Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside," said one local.

The resident further stated that this was the first time an explosion of such magnitude had been heard in the area. "This huge blast has happened taken place for the very first time. Something this huge has never happened here before; only minor incidents occurred here occasionally," added a local.

Ward Member Alleges Petrol Tank Explosion

Parvez Ali, a ward member of the area, alleged that a large petrol tank had exploded in the area. He added that several people reside inside the complex and significant damage has been reported following the blast.

"I got a call at around 12-12:30 saying there was a loud sound. A very loud sound. I got calls from the whole village asking if there was a problem. I immediately came here to the company and found out that a big petrol tank here had exploded. After this, I learned that many people live inside and there has been a lot of damage. They are not letting us go inside; we don't know what has happened yet," said Ali.

Officials Absent, Evacuation Demanded

Ali further stated that no key officials or representatives had arrived at the scene, noting that the Deputy Commissioner, local MLA, and MP were all absent from the area.

Expressing concern over the situation, he called for the immediate evacuation of the entire village. "The Deputy Commissioner is not here, nor is the MLA, nor the MP. We do not know why they have not arrived yet. This company, MRPL, should be shut down. If not, then simply evacuate the entire village and provide us with a solution," said Ali. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)