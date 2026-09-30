Hyderabad Techie's Dating App Date Ends In Rs 29,884 Pub Bill, Police Complaint

A Hyderabad software engineer's dating-app meetup allegedly turned into a tense confrontation at a pub after he was handed a bill of Rs 29,884 following a date with a woman he had met online.

Cheruku Hemanth, 27, a software engineer from Telangana's Hyderabad, said he matched with a woman using the name“Divya” on the Quack Quack dating app on Sunday. According to his police complaint, the woman contacted him the next day and asked him to meet near Neeru's Junction in Jubilee Hills. She then suggested that they go to 36 Chemistry Pub in the area.

According to Hemanth's complaint, the evening took an unexpected turn as multiple orders were placed, taking the final bill to Rs 29,884. Hemanth claimed that he had consumed only one beer during the outing.

He further alleged that some of the beverages ordered by the woman appeared to be non-alcoholic but were listed on the bill as premium alcoholic drinks. When he questioned the pub staff over the charges, the situation reportedly escalated.

Hemanth told police that he refused to pay the bill and was subsequently surrounded by pub staff and bouncers. Fearing for his safety, he called the police for assistance.

The woman, Hemanth alleged, left the pub after claiming that she had paid Rs 10,000. He reportedly suspected that the payment may have been made through a fake transaction.

In his complaint, Hemanth identified the woman as Divya alias Kavya and alleged that she and the pub management may have acted together to deceive customers and demand large sums of money.

He has sought legal action against the woman and the pub management.

Police are expected to examine the pub's billing records, payment transaction details and CCTV footage as part of the investigation.