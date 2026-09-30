Charity Highlights The Value Of Reaching Out On World Mental Health Day

As World Mental Health Day approaches on 10th of October, attention is turning towards the importance of listening to people with lived experience of mental health challenges and creating space for compassionate, respectful conversations.

The official World Mental Health Day theme for 2026 is“Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change.” The World Health Organization says the campaign encourages meaningful involvement from people with lived experience in the policies, services and decisions that affect them.

The theme asks communities, organisations and individuals to consider how well they listen, respond and include lived experience when shaping support.

For friends, families and colleagues, that can begin with a simple check-in. Asking how someone feels, listening without immediately trying to solve the problem or reminding them they have not been forgotten can all show support. Sending a Hope Spring mental health eCard or a mobile phone downloadable version via their partner Ozami digital greetings

Lolade Aderibigbe, a spokesperson for Hope Spring said:

“People do not always need us to have the perfect words. Sometimes what matters is knowing that somebody has noticed, somebody is listening and somebody cares.

The NHS suggests

Written communication can provide another way to make an initial connection. NHS guidance notes that people who find it difficult to express their feelings aloud may find it easier to write them in a message or letter.

The collection also signposts visitors to UK mental-health organisations, including Mental Health UK, Rethink Mental Illness, YoungMinds and NHS resources.

The intention is not to suggest that a personal message can replace professional support. Instead, it may offer one simple way to start or maintain human contact.

Lolade added:

“There can be pressure to say something profound when somebody is going through a difficult period. Often, a sincere 'I'm thinking of you' or 'You are loved' may be enough to help someone feel supported.

For 2026, the emphasis on lived experience places particular importance on listening. WHO says meaningful engagement should go beyond inviting people to tell their stories. People with lived experience should also help shape services, decisions and support systems.

At an individual level, this begins with allowing people to speak for themselves rather than making assumptions about what they are experiencing or need.

People concerned about their own mental health or that of somebody they know can find information through the NHS and established mental-health organisations. Anyone requiring urgent support should seek professional assistance rather than relying solely on informal support.

A collection of mental-health messages from Hope Spring includes phrases such as“Thinking of you,”“You are loved,”“