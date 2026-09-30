Behind The Headlines, In One Trade: Rise Launches Moments

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, September 30th, 2026, Rise, the trading app from INGOT Group, launched Rise Moments, a new way to act on a market view without researching, sizing and placing every instrument behind it one at a time.







Every Moment starts with a question. The Rise Research Desk maps that question into a defined set of listed instruments, and publishes the full list with each instrument's role explained in plain language. The trader enters one amount and Rise opens the whole set in a single action. Every position is a standard trade, individually editable, tagged to the Moment it came from.

Two of the six are available for a limited time:

Does Gulf oil reach beyond the barrel?

Twelve instruments across three layers of the value chain, for traders who think the activity stretches well past the wellhead. The price itself, through Brent and WTI crude. The producers that pump and sell it, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (SHEL). The services companies whose work is the drilling, including Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL).

Can you trade Anthropic before the IPO?

Anthropic is private, but this Moment captures the opportunity across the entire ecosystem powering it, mapping eleven listed companies in three layers. Investors and compute partners: Amazon (AMZN), its lead investor and primary cloud provider via AWS and Trainium; Alphabet (GOOGL) on TPU compute; Microsoft (MSFT) on Azure; Nvidia (NVDA) for AI compute; and Micron (MU) in memory. Hardware suppliers: TSMC (TSM) fabricating advanced chips, ASML (ASML) making the machines that produce them, and Broadcom (AVGO) building custom AI silicon. Finally, the physical layer: Equinix (EQIX) in colocation, Constellation Energy (CEG) in power generation, and CrowdStrike (CRWD) in security.

Six at launch, and more as the debates move

Four of the opening Moments follow long-running narratives, covering artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, green energy and luxury fashion. Two are limited time, surfacing while a theme is live. Rise will add and retire limited-time Moments as market debates move.

“A trader who has followed the Anthropic story for a year can read every article about the listing and still have nowhere to put that view,” said Ahmad Khawanky, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Rise.“Finding those eleven companies, sizing them and placing them has been an afternoon of work. Moments makes it one action, with the research published and the reasoning on the screen.”

Moments are built by the Rise Research Desk and are executed only. Rise does not provide investment advice, and a Moment is not a fund or a managed portfolio.

Moments is available now to all Rise clients on iOS and Android, in English, Arabic and Spanish. Visit traderise/moments for more.

About INGOT Group

Founded in 2006, INGOT Group is a multi-licensed brokerage group operating across five offices in Cyprus, Dubai, Jordan, Kenya and Sydney, and regulated through six licenses. The group has built its reputation on reliable service, paired with the technology and execution standards modern traders demand. INGOT Group's brands, Ingot and Rise, are the official LALIGA regional partners in MENA.

Rise is operated by INGOT SC Ltd, registered in the Seychelles and authorized by the Financial Services Authority of the Seychelles under Securities Dealer Licence number SD117. For more information, visit traderise.