Global Bonds Face Worst September In Years As Higher Yields Test Stock Market Resilience

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global bonds remained under pressure on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of higher energy costs, deteriorating fiscal conditions and expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer. The benchmark 10 year U.S. Treasury yield was around 5.24% in Asian trading and was on track for a monthly increase of almost 50 basis points, which would represent its largest monthly rise in about two years.

A difficult month for global bonds

The September selloff has extended beyond U.S. Treasuries. Japanese government bond yields are hovering near multi decade highs, while 10 year government borrowing costs in Germany and France have reached their highest levels in 17 and 18 years respectively.

The move reflects several factors operating at the same time. Governments are issuing large amounts of debt, fiscal concerns remain elevated and higher energy prices are creating renewed inflation risks.

For investors, sovereign bond yields are important because they act as a reference point for borrowing and asset valuations across financial markets. Higher yields can increase financing costs for governments and companies while also raising the return available from relatively lower risk government securities.

Oil adds to the inflation problem

Energy markets are adding another layer of uncertainty. Brent crude remained above $100 a barrel on Wednesday as diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran showed limited progress.

The November Brent contract was trading around $102.43 a barrel, while the more active December contract was near $95.98. Brent was heading toward a monthly gain of roughly 13%, its largest monthly increase since July.

Although Middle Eastern crude exports have started to recover, fuel markets remain tight. Saudi Arabia has resumed oil tanker loadings from Yanbu after restarting its East West Pipeline, while estimates from Goldman Sachs indicated that Gulf oil exports had recovered to around 23.3 million barrels per day.

The recovery in supply could eventually ease some of the pressure on crude prices, but persistent product shortages and elevated freight costs continue to complicate the outlook.

Stocks have been more resilient

Despite the pressure in fixed income markets, equities have not experienced a comparable decline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares excluding Japan was up about 0.2% in early Wednesday trading and was heading toward a monthly decline of just over 1%. Japan's Nikkei was higher and South Korea's Kospi was also positioned for a monthly gain.

U.S. stock futures were similarly positive, with Nasdaq futures up around 0.13% and S&P 500 futures gaining about 0.16%.

Strong corporate earnings and continued investment in artificial intelligence have helped support equity valuations despite the rise in bond yields. That resilience, however, is drawing increasing attention because higher borrowing costs can eventually affect corporate investment and financing decisions.

The rate outlook remains important

The Federal Reserve remains central to the market outlook. Investors are assessing whether persistent inflation risks could limit the scope for monetary easing or keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

At the same time, recent comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams helped reduce some expectations for an immediate policy tightening. The two year U.S. Treasury yield slipped slightly to around 4.89%, although it remained significantly higher for the month.

The next phase for markets will therefore depend on whether inflation pressures begin to ease, whether energy prices remain elevated and how governments manage increasingly expensive debt.

For equities, the key question is how long earnings growth and technology investment can offset the pressure created by higher risk free rates. For bond markets, September's sharp rise in yields has already demonstrated how quickly fiscal, energy and inflation concerns can reshape global financial conditions.