Dogpay Brings AI And Payments Together In Singapore

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As artificial intelligence products move rapidly from experimentation into commercial use, the infrastructure behind how these products collect revenue, pay for services and operate across borders is becoming a growing business concern.







Against this backdrop, DogPay will host MONEY MOVES WITH AI on 7 October 2026 at the Waterview Room, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. The independently organised TOKEN2049 week side event will bring together professionals working across AI, payments, stablecoins, Web3 infrastructure, investment and global commerce.

The reception will focus on a practical question: as AI products begin serving paying customers and entering international markets, how should businesses build the payment and settlement capabilities needed to support that growth?

For AI, SaaS, fintech and digital-commerce companies, the challenge is no longer limited to product development. Businesses must also determine how to accept payments from customers in different markets, pay international suppliers and partners, manage fiat and stablecoin settlement, and integrate financial capabilities into their platforms without adding unnecessary operational complexity.

“AI companies are becoming global businesses faster than their payment operations can often keep up,” a DogPay spokesperson said.“MONEY MOVES WITH AI is intended to create an open environment where founders, payment professionals and infrastructure providers can discuss these challenges honestly and find people who may help them solve the next one.”

Rather than following a conventional conference format, the evening will combine a networking reception with an English-language open mic. Participants may apply for a five-minute speaking slot to share a practical experience, introduce a relevant project, raise an industry question or describe a collaboration they would like to explore. No presentation slides will be required.

Potential discussion areas include monetisation for AI products, cross-border payment operations, stablecoin settlement, payment requirements for AI tools and subscriptions, self-custody and security, and the infrastructure supporting new forms of digital commerce.

The networking space will remain open during the stage programme, allowing guests to join the audience or continue one-to-one conversations throughout the evening. Two lucky draws will also be held for attendees who complete the required on-site check-in.

The event is aimed at founders, product leaders, payment companies, stablecoin teams, Web3 builders, investors and businesses exploring international expansion. Attendance is free but subject to approval.

MONEY MOVES WITH AI is hosted by DogPay, with sponsorship support from Alibaba Cloud and DeBox. ZEX PR WIRE joins the event as a media partner.

DogPay provides payment infrastructure for businesses operating across digital commerce, fintech, AI, SaaS and Web3. Its business solutions include payment acceptance, global accounts, cross-border payouts, stablecoin settlement and API-based payment integrations.

The event will take place from 18:30 to 22:00 Singapore time on 7 October 2026 at the Waterview Room, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953.

Event information and registration are available at . More information about DogPay is available at .

Media Contact

Zuri

DogPay

Email:...