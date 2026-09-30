Asia Share Sales Surge As AI Boom Drives Record Capital Raising Pipeline

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The capital raising boom reflects the scale of investment now flowing into semiconductors, data centers and power infrastructure as companies position themselves around the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.

The development comes despite a more challenging global financial environment, with bond yields elevated and investors closely watching inflation and interest rate expectations.

AI investment reshapes the fundraising market

Asia Pacific companies have already raised $327.1 billion through equity transactions this year, compared with $213.8 billion during the same period in 2025.

The region's all time annual record stands at $557.6 billion, reached in 2021. By the end of September that year, companies had raised $399.7 billion, meaning the current fundraising cycle still has significant ground to cover before matching the historical pace.

The difference this time is the role played by artificial intelligence.

AI development requires enormous investments in computing capacity, semiconductor manufacturing, electricity generation and data center infrastructure. That spending is creating funding requirements not only for technology companies but also for businesses supplying the infrastructure needed to support AI systems.

Semiconductors and infrastructure remain central

The capital raising activity is particularly relevant to Asian technology and industrial companies because the region remains a major center for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production.

Demand for advanced chips has encouraged companies across the supply chain to invest in additional production capacity. Data centers are also creating new requirements for electricity, cooling systems, networking equipment and construction.

This has expanded the AI investment story beyond a relatively small group of software and chip companies. Capital markets are increasingly being used to finance the physical infrastructure required to support growing AI workloads.

Goldman Sachs expects Asia's equity issuance to exceed the 2021 record by the end of 2026, according to Reuters.

Higher yields create a different market backdrop

The fundraising expansion is taking place while global bond markets face considerably higher borrowing costs.

The U.S. 10 year Treasury yield has risen sharply during September, while Japanese, German and French government bond yields have also moved toward multi year or multi decade highs. Rising sovereign yields can increase the cost of capital for companies and influence the valuation investors place on new equity offerings.

That makes the strength of the Asian issuance pipeline notable. Companies are continuing to access equity markets even as investors have more alternatives in government bonds.

At the same time, strong demand for AI related assets has helped maintain investor interest in technology and infrastructure themes.

China highlights the other side of the market

The fundraising boom is not occurring evenly across Asia.

Chinese equities remained close to one year lows on Wednesday, with the CSI 300 up only 0.2% in morning trading and on course for a quarterly decline of about 13%. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3% but was also heading toward its biggest quarterly decline in four years.

Beijing has introduced additional credit and mortgage support measures, but investor confidence remains constrained by weak domestic demand and concerns surrounding the property sector.

The contrast highlights how AI investment is becoming an increasingly important source of capital market activity in parts of Asia even as other economies continue to face weaker domestic conditions.

Capital markets enter the final quarter

The final three months of 2026 will show whether the current fundraising momentum can continue.

For companies, the availability of equity capital provides an avenue to finance expansion without relying entirely on increasingly expensive debt. For investors, the growing issuance pipeline creates more opportunities to gain exposure to AI infrastructure, semiconductor production and related industries.

The key question for markets will be whether the investment cycle continues to translate into sustainable corporate earnings and cash flows as companies commit increasingly large amounts of capital to AI infrastructure.