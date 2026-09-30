Boeing Wins $20 Billion Navy Fighter Contract, Giving Defense Business A New Long-Term Program

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Boeing has secured a development contract worth $20 billion to build the U.S. Navy's next-generation stealth fighter, giving the aerospace manufacturer another major military aviation program and adding a significant new contract to its defense portfolio.

The Pentagon selected Boeing over Northrop Grumman for the F/A-XX program, which is intended to replace the Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft beginning in the 2030s. The initial award covers development and test aircraft, while the overall value of the program could become substantially larger as production expands and potential international orders emerge.

Boeing shares rose about 2.25% in extended trading following the announcement, while Northrop Grumman shares declined. By Wednesday morning, Boeing remained among the stocks drawing investor attention as U.S. markets prepared for another session dominated by interest-rate and inflation concerns.

Second Major Fighter Win for Boeing

The F/A-XX award gives Boeing two major sixth-generation fighter programs. The company was selected in 2025 to develop the Air Force's F-47, creating a second large-scale advanced fighter program for its defense business.

The latest contract is particularly important for Boeing's St. Louis operations, where production of the existing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler is scheduled to wind down. The new Navy program creates a potential manufacturing pipeline as the company transitions toward the next generation of military aircraft.

The F/A-XX is expected to incorporate advanced stealth capabilities and operate alongside other aircraft and unmanned systems. The program is part of the Navy's broader Next Generation Air Dominance initiative and is expected to become a major component of future carrier-based aviation.

For Boeing, the award also expands the potential long-term revenue base of its defense business. Development contracts can eventually lead to production, maintenance, upgrades and other services if programs progress into full-scale deployment.

A New Defense Catalyst for Boeing

Investors are likely to focus on how the program develops beyond the initial development award. The transition from prototype development to production would determine the scale and duration of the commercial opportunity.

Boeing has faced substantial challenges in several areas of its business, including previous losses on fixed-price defense programs and pressure to improve execution. The company has also been working to strengthen its defense and space operations.

The F/A-XX award therefore arrives at a time when Boeing investors are closely watching the company's ability to convert major defense programs into sustainable long-term business.

The contract also changes the competitive landscape for U.S. fighter manufacturers. Boeing now holds the development programs for both the Navy's F/A-XX and Air Force's F-47, while Northrop Grumman will continue to participate in other defense programs but will not lead the Navy's next-generation fighter.

For the broader aerospace and defense sector, the award highlights the scale of spending associated with next-generation military technology. For Boeing, the immediate market reaction shows that investors are treating the contract as a meaningful development for the company's defense operations, while the longer-term financial impact will depend on execution, future appropriations and the eventual production schedule.