Uzbekistan Hosts 3Rd Central Asia Air Cargo Summit In Tashkent

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The international aviation summit, the 3rd Central Asia Air Cargo Summit, is taking place in Tashkent today, bringing together airlines, airports, transportation companies and logistics providers to discuss the expansion of air cargo services across Central Asia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, the two-day event focuses on key issues shaping the region's air freight sector, including increasing air cargo volumes, adopting international industry standards, developing infrastructure, advancing digital transformation and strengthening Central Asia's role in global air cargo networks.

“Central Asia is gaining new opportunities to strengthen its position in international air cargo, and closer cooperation among airlines, airports, logistics providers and technology companies will be critical to turning these opportunities into practical results,” organizers said.

The summit also provides a platform for airlines, airports, freight forwarders, logistics companies and technology providers to exchange experience, establish business partnerships and explore new opportunities in the regional market.

Participants are expected to examine ways to improve the efficiency of air cargo logistics and enhance connectivity between Central Asia and international markets.

The event highlights the growing importance of modern infrastructure and digital solutions in supporting the development of the region's aviation and logistics sectors.

Air freight plays an increasingly important role in connecting landlocked Central Asian economies with global markets, particularly for high-value, time-sensitive and perishable goods. The expansion of air cargo capacity can help businesses access international supply chains more efficiently, diversify transportation routes and reduce delivery times, while strengthening the region's position as a transit and logistics hub between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.