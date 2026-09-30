ADEX Unveils Azerbaijan-Made NOVA 500 Anti-Drone System For First Time (PHOTO)
A company representative said the system can also interfere with a drone's operation at any time.
“Using a technology known as spoofing, we can send false coordinates. We can make the drone appear to be at any location we want, or make it descend or increase its altitude. This is how the system operates as an integrated solution,” the representative said.
The sixth Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment have opened in Baku.
More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in ADEX and Securex Caspian. So far, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to attend the exhibitions.
The countries represented by delegations include the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the UAE, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.
In addition, 14 countries - the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan - are represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.
One of the key new features of ADEX 2026 is the first-ever allocation of Pavilion 4 at the Baku Expo Center to national exhibitions.
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