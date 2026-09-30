MAPFRE Brazil Increases Customer Retention From 1% To 40% And Protects Revenue Within 60 Days Of Implementing Successkpi AI-Powered Quality Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insurance leader replaced sample-based quality monitoring with automated analysis of 100% of customer conversations, identifying its top-performing retention behaviors and protecting approximately BRL 1 million in revenue

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuccessKPI, a leading AI-powered Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) provider, today announced that MAPFRE Brazil, one of the country's largest insurers, increased customer retention on cancellation requests from 1% to 40% within two months of deploying SuccessKPI's AI-powered Automated Quality Management platform. The initiative protected more than BRL 1 million in recurring revenue and converted a reactive cancellation process into a data-driven retention operation.

MAPFRE Brazil operates a contact center of more than 400 agents handling roughly 75,000 calls per month. Like most insurance operations, it evaluated only a small sample of those interactions, which can leave behaviors driving customer decisions largely invisible. The results demonstrate what contact centers can recover when quality management moves from sampling to full-coverage analysis of every conversation.

Cancellation Requests Were Processed, Not Retained

Before the implementation, every customer who selected the“Cancel Policy” option in the IVR was routed to a general customer service team with no structured strategy to address customer questions and concerns. The agents were experienced in support but less so in retention, so most cancellation requests were simply processed.

The organization needed visibility into insights such as which agents consistently succeeded at retention, which conversation techniques helped customers, and how those behaviors could be replicated. Manual quality monitoring covered too few calls to identify behavioral patterns at scale, and revenue was being lost daily as a result.

From Sample-Based Monitoring to 100% Conversation Analysis

Rather than adding headcount, launching discount campaigns, or redesigning its IVR, MAPFRE began using artificial intelligence to analyze thousands of customer conversations automatically. SuccessKPI AI-powered Quality Management surfaced a small group of agents who consistently outperformed their peers on retention, applying different troubleshooting techniques, empathy, objection handling, and value-based conversations. For the first time, MAPFRE could define what effective retention looked like and how to reproduce it.

Working from those insights, MAPFRE redesigned its cancellation process. They created a dedicated retention team specialized in handling cancellation requests. The agents were trained using the analysis of previous conversations and can be continuously coached and improved as they learn from ongoing conversations.

“SuccessKPI AI enabled us to discover what traditional quality monitoring could never reveal. By identifying our highest-performing retention behaviors and transforming those insights into a specialized operation, we dramatically improved customer retention and protected significant business revenue in only two months,” said Celso Roberto Teixeira, Quality Manager at MAPFRE.

“MAPFRE didn't buy more capacity; they found the performance that was already inside their conversations,” said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI.“That is what full-coverage quality management makes possible. When you analyze every interaction instead of a sample, the behaviors that protect revenue stop being anecdotes and become an operating standard you can coach to. This shift is key, not just for human agents but AI agents as well. Measure all interactions to understand what actually drives customer decisions and to improve the customer experience.”

The MAPFRE program illustrates a broader pattern SuccessKPI sees across regulated industries: the interactions with the highest business value are frequently the ones least likely to be reviewed under sampling-based quality programs. Cancellation, complaint, and escalation calls carry disproportionate revenue and compliance weight, and full-coverage analysis makes them measurable and manageable.

By treating artificial intelligence as a source of behavioral intelligence rather than a monitoring tool, MAPFRE built a retention strategy grounded in evidence instead of intuition, and established a model that can be extended to other high-value moments across the customer journey.

To read the full MAPFRE Brazil customer success story, visit successkpi.com/mapfre.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is the performance platform for agentic and human customer experience, enabling an AI governance layer for contact centers. The company's cloud-native platform unifies Workforce Engagement Management, analytics, quality management, automation, and operational intelligence to help organizations optimize performance, improve customer outcomes, reduce risk, and accelerate business results. SuccessKPI is trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. With over 180 integrations and recognition as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's WEM Frost RadarTM and CRM Magazine's Industry Leader Awards, SuccessKPI continues to set the standard for AI-driven contact center optimization solutions.

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