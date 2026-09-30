Nexera Technologies: Subsidiary Fort Technology Targets The Growing Data Center Backup-Power Market Through Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Logia USA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort recently acquired a 50.1% interest in Logia USA, which holds an exclusive U.S. license for automated fuel-integrity systems, positioning Logia USA to pursue commercialization of standby-power fuel maintenance solutions as the global data center market is projected to grow to approximately US$700 billion by 2034

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), a data-driven company operating on the Amazon Marketplace and expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today provided an overview of the previously announced transaction through which its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (TSXV: FORT) (Nasdaq: FRTT) (“Fort”), acquired a majority stake in Logia USA Inc. (“Logia USA”), a company focused on selling advanced fuel integrity solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities in the United States.

Taken together, the previously disclosed terms outline how Fort intends to bring Logia Israel Ltd.'s (“Logia Israel”) automated fuel-integrity systems into the U.S. data center market through Logia USA.

Why Data Centers

Fort and Logia USA are focused on a practical operational problem inside the data-center buildout: standby generators only protect uptime if the fuel in the tanks remains within specification when the grid fails. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global data center market is projected to grow from approximately US$300 billion in 2026 to approximately US$700 billion by 2034. The companies believe that continued data growth may increase demand for solutions that help ensure backup power systems perform when needed, and that maintaining fuel integrity is becoming an increasingly important operational priority.

Logia USA was formed to commercialize, in the United States, automated fuel maintenance and integrity systems developed by Logia Israel, an Israeli company wholly owned by Logia USA founder Yair Harel. Logia Israel's systems are currently sold and deployed with leading companies in Israel, and its automated systems provide continuous monitoring and filtration designed to maintain fuel quality to ASTM D975 standards, supporting reliable generator performance when power fails.

The parties intend to expand these capabilities into the United States via Logia USA, with a primary focus on the data center sector and other mission-critical facilities. Logia USA is an early-stage company and has not yet commenced sales in the United States.

The Completed Transaction

On August 26, 2026, Fort completed the previously announced acquisition of 50.1% of the issued and outstanding equity of Logia USA. Following the closing:



Fort holds 50.1% of Logia USA and the founder, Yair Harel, holds 49.9%.

Consideration for the acquisition consisted of 132,603 newly issued Fort common shares having an aggregate value of approximately US$125,000.

The transaction was disclosed as arm's length, and no finder's fee was payable. As of the date of the closing, Nexera held approximately 70.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Fort.

Exclusive U.S. License for Israeli Technology

In connection with the closing of the acquisition, Logia USA entered into a license agreement with Logia Israel. Under the license agreement, as previously disclosed:



Logia Israel granted Logia USA an exclusive and sublicensable license for the development, manufacture and commercialization in the United States of automated fuel maintenance and integrity systems for standby power generation developed by or on behalf of Logia Israel.

The license has an initial term of five years, which Logia USA may extend for two additional five-year periods.

Logia USA is required to pay Logia Israel a licensing fee of US$125,000, funded from the first advance under Fort's credit Facility (as defined below). Logia USA has outstanding liabilities of up to US$390,000 owed to Logia Israel.

The license provides Logia USA with the rights to pursue commercialization in the United States of technology currently sold and deployed in Israel.

Capital to Enter the U.S. Data Center Market

Also, in connection with the acquisition closing, Fort entered into a credit facility agreement with Logia USA (the“Facility”), which provides Logia USA with a credit facility of up to US$2.0 million to support Logia USA's U.S. market entry, product development, operations and growth. As previously disclosed:



The Facility will be advanced in eight tranches over the course of two years, tied to agreed operational and sales milestones.

Interest will accrue at a rate of 6% per annum.

The Facility matures on August 26, 2029, subject to earlier repayment upon occurrence of the first equity-rebalancing threshold. Funding under the Facility depends on achievement of the agreed milestones. There can be no assurance that any particular tranche will be advanced.

How the Pieces Fit Together

Taken together, the previously disclosed elements of the transaction form a single commercialization framework:



Market: U.S. data centers and other mission-critical facilities that depend on standby generation.

Product: automated fuel monitoring and filtration designed to support maintenance of diesel fuel quality in accordance with ASTM D975 specifications.

Rights: exclusive, sublicensable U.S. license from Logia Israel to Logia USA.

Ownership: Fort holds a 50.1% majority stake, with a performance path that can shift economics toward Mr. Harel if large, profitable U.S. sales materialize.

Funding: an unsecured, milestone based US$2.0 million facility to support U.S. market entry, product development, operations and growth. Operating control of the U.S. vehicle: Mr. Harel remains the Chief Executive Officer of Logia USA.

Nexera's interest in the opportunity is indirect, through its majority ownership of Fort. Through Logia USA, Fort has stated that it aims to support the commercialization and expansion of fuel integrity solutions across the United States, with a primary focus on the data center sector.

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global homeland security, or HLS, sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate,” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: Fort's ability, through Logia USA, to commercialize and expand automatic fuel maintenance systems in the United States; the anticipated demand for fuel integrity solutions among data centers and other mission-critical facilities; the anticipated size and growth of the data center market and demand for fuel integrity and standby-power solutions; the ability of Logia USA's systems to maintain diesel fuel quality in accordance with ASTM D975 standards and support reliable standby-generator performance; Logia USA's ability to enter the U.S. market, commence and grow sales, attract customers, achieve operational and sales milestones and develop a sustainable and profitable business; the expected benefits, term, renewal, sublicensing arrangements and continued operation of the exclusive U.S. license granted by Logia Israel; Fort's ability to fund Logia USA under the credit facility, the timing and availability of advances under the facility, Logia USA's achievement of the conditions and milestones applicable to each tranche, and Logia USA's use of such funding for market entry, product development, operations and growth; Logia USA's ability to pay the license fee and satisfy its outstanding liabilities to Logia Israel; the potential achievement of the applicable cumulative sales and net-profit-margin thresholds under the equity rebalancing mechanism, the possible issuance of additional Logia USA shares to Mr. Harel, and the resulting reduction of Fort's ownership interest in, or loss of control over, Logia USA; Fort's and Logia USA's ability to realize the anticipated strategic, operational and commercial benefits of the acquisition and related agreements; and the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from its indirect interest in Logia USA through its ownership of Fort. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

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