Yieldmax® Etfs Announces Quarterly Distribution For The U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD)

DDDD Distribution Announcement:

Ex. & Record Date: October 1, 2026

Payment Date: October 2, 2026



The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (866) 864-3968.

Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the Fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Returns beyond 1 year are annualized. A Fund's NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The market price is the most recent price at which the fund was traded. The fund intends to pay out dividends and interest income, if any, quarterly. There is no guarantee these distributions will be made.

*The Distribution Rate is the annual rate an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by annualizing the Fund's most recent distribution and dividing the resulting amount by the Fund's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions are not guaranteed. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital and has the potential to change during any given tax year. Please refer to the 19a-1 Notice, which can be located on the Fund's website, regarding the composition of distributions, including return of capital. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV.

** The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income, earned by the Fund over the 30-Day period ended at the most recent month-end, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on the Fund's share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

The gross expense ratio for DDDD is 1.01%.

For the most recent STANDARDIZED AND MONTH-END PERFORMANCE, please click on the ETF ticker below:

Fund Overview

The YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD) combines passive dividend equity exposure through long positions in the constituents of SCHD, which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index of high-quality U.S. companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend history, with an actively managed options overlay that sells (writes) options on a select subset of SCHD holdings (including SCHD itself and its largest weighted equities) seeking to generate premium income. This approach seeks to enhance total return potential by pairing the stability of established dividend payers with the added income opportunity from options premiums.

DDDD was designed for investors who value SCHD's reputation for quality, diversified dividend exposure but who are seeking a meaningfully higher level of current income from that same exposure. Rather than asking investors to choose between the diversified, lower-volatility profile of a fund like SCHD and the higher income potential of an actively managed options strategy, DDDD seeks to combine both into a single Fund, layering an options overlay on top of a SCHD-aligned equity portfolio in pursuit of roughly double SCHD's distribution per share.

The Fund's options overlay is actively managed: the portfolio management team selects which SCHD holdings to write options against, generally focusing on SCHD itself and its largest weighted constituents, and adjusts those positions over time based on market conditions. The premium income generated by this overlay is intended to supplement the dividend income already paid by the Fund's underlying equity holdings, with the combination of the two income streams supporting the Fund's target of roughly double SCHD's distribution per share.

Investment Objective

The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income targeting double the distribution yield of SCHD. The Fund's secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investments linked to SCHD and the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index.

DDDD is the first member of the YieldMax® Double Distribution ETF family and, like all YieldMax® ETFs, aims to deliver current income to investors. The Fund seeks to provide quarterly distributions, pairing the dividend income generated by its underlying equity holdings with the premium income generated by its options overlay in pursuit of its target of approximately double SCHD's distribution yield.

DDDD may be of interest to investors who are drawn to SCHD's long-standing roster of well-established, dividend-paying U.S. companies, but who are looking to generate a larger income stream from that same type of exposure, whether to support spending needs, fund reinvestment, or simply increase the cash flow generated by a core equity allocation. Going forward, DDDD intends to declare distributions on a quarterly basis, with each declaration accompanied by updated Fund metrics, including the Fund's Distribution Rate, 30-Day SEC Yield, and ROC estimate.

The YieldMax® Double Distribution family reflects the broader mission of designing income solutions that build on strategies investors already know and trust. DDDD's first distribution is an early proof point for that approach: by pairing SCHD's established roster of dividend-paying companies with an actively managed options strategy, the Fund seeks to give investors a meaningfully larger income stream from the same underlying exposure, quarter after quarter.

Important Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by the prospectus. For all prospectuses, click here.



Investing in the Fund involves a high degree of risk. The Double Distribution Target is not a guarantee and does not represent a yield or total return target. Distributions may include return of capital (ROC), which can reduce NAV over time. Upside may be limited due to options strategies.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political changes in the actual or implied volatility of the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Options Strategy Risk. There may be times when the Fund's options strategy consists solely of options written on select securities held by SCHD (or highly correlated securities) (i.e., there are no written options on SCHD itself). During such periods, the Fund may experience significant losses should the value of SCHD decrease while at the same time some or all of the securities upon which the options are written appreciate past their strike prices. In such a scenario, the Fund will incur losses from both its long position in SCHD as well as the written options on those securities that appreciate past their strike prices.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.

SCHD Risk. The Fund invests in SCHD and, under normal circumstances, may also invest directly in a subset of the equity securities held by SCHD or in securities that are highly correlated with such holdings. As a result, the Fund is exposed not only to the risks associated with investing in SCHD as an exchange-traded fund, but also-whether indirectly through SCHD or directly through such investments-to the risks of the individual issuers and securities that comprise, or are economically similar to, those included in SCHD's portfolio. The value of SCHD and any such underlying or correlated securities will fluctuate over time based on the performance of the securities included in the Index, which may be affected by factors such as changes in general economic conditions, interest rates, company fundamentals, and market sentiment regarding dividend-paying stocks. Brokerage, tax, and other expenses incurred by SCHD may negatively impact its performance and, in turn, the value of the Fund's shares. In addition, to the extent the Fund invests directly in underlying or correlated securities, it will bear its proportionate share of any transaction and other costs associated with such investments. Since SCHD is an ETF, it is also subject to the same structural risks as the Fund, including risks related to ETF trading, tracking error, and liquidity. By virtue of the Fund's investment in SCHD and/or direct or indirect exposure to its underlying or correlated securities, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Underlying Securities and Correlation Risk. To the extent the Fund invests directly in securities held by SCHD or in securities that are highly correlated with such holdings, the Fund may be more directly exposed to the risks of those issuers and may experience performance that deviates from that of SCHD. Such investments may increase the Fund's sensitivity to the performance of a smaller number of issuers or sectors, reduce diversification benefits associated with investing solely in SCHD, and result in greater volatility. In addition, securities that are intended to be highly correlated with SCHD's holdings may not perform as expected, particularly during periods of market stress or dislocation, which could cause the Fund's performance to diverge from that of SCHD or the Index.



Underlying Security Risk. Certain of the Funds invest in options contracts that are based on the value of specific securities. This subjects such Funds to certain of the same risks as if they owned shares of the underlying securities, even though they do not. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Funds' investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Funds' other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Funds, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. This risk is greater for Funds that hold options contracts on a single security, and not a broader range of options contracts.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because certain of the Funds are“non-diversified,” they may invest a greater percentage of their assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if they were diversified funds.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Funds' investment objectives, the Funds seek to provide quarterly income. There is no assurance that the Funds will make a distribution in any given week or month. If the Funds do make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

New Fund Risk. Certain of the Funds are recently organized management investment companies with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions regarding such Funds.

The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

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