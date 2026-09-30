Alamos Gold Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call
|Toronto and International:
|(647) 495-7514
| Toll free (Canada and the United States):
|(888) 596-4144
|Participant passcode:
|1813237#
Alternatively, you may register your phone number here within 30 minutes of the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.
A playback will be available until November 28, 2026 by dialling (647) 362-9199 or (800) 770-2030 within Canada and the United States. The passcode is 1813237#. The webcast will be archived at .
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|Scott K. Parsons
|Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
|Khalid Elhaj
|Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5427
|...
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