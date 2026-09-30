Ambow Launches Hybriu Events On Demand, Bringing AI-Powered Hybrid Events To Venues In A Single Transport Case

Key Facts At-a-Glance

One case. One event. A complete AI-powered hybrid experience. HybriU Events brings 2D or 3D live broadcasting, real-time interpretation in 65+ languages, professional recording, remote participation and AI-powered Knowledge Capture to conferences, ceremonies, meetings and live programs. It is delivered on demand in a single portable system, without requiring permanent installation or equipment purchase. After the event, captured content can continue to create value through searchable AI knowledge, automated course generation and optional 2D-to-3D conversion.

Available now for event bookings in North America, with pricing based on event requirements.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), an AI-driven technology company delivering phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events, today announced the on-demand availability of HybriU Events, a portable event solution delivered to an organizer's venue in a single transport case.







Caption: The HybriU Events transport case, closed for transport and opened for deployment. Ambow delivers and operates the system at the organizer's venue.

Alt text: The HybriU Events transport case, shown closed on wheels for transport and opened for deployment with its PTZ camera mounted on a tripod.

Designed for conferences, ceremonies, annual meetings, training programs, cultural events and other live gatherings, HybriU Events enables organizers to add professional live broadcasting, multilingual participation, remote engagement, recording and AI-powered knowledge capture without purchasing dedicated equipment or permanently modifying the venue.

The portable system brings together cameras, capture and processing hardware, AI capabilities and broadcast technology in a transportable configuration operated by Ambow. It can be brought into a venue for an event and removed afterward, allowing organizations to access advanced event technology when they need it rather than maintaining permanent infrastructure.

HybriU Events supports both conventional 2D and immersive 3D live broadcasting, allowing organizers to select the format best suited to each event and audience.

“Most organizations do not need to own an entire event technology infrastructure just to make one or two important events each year more accessible, intelligent and reusable,” said Dr. Jin Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.“HybriU Events brings the technology to them. We can capture the event, broadcast it, connect people across languages and locations, and turn what happens during those few hours into knowledge and digital assets that can continue to create value long after the event is over.”

One Portable System for the Entire Event

Traditional event production can require separate providers for video recording, live streaming, interpretation, remote participation and post-event content production. HybriU Events brings these capabilities together through a single portable service.



2D or 3D live broadcasting, giving organizers the flexibility to deliver conventional or immersive viewing experiences;

Live streaming and remote participation, extending an event beyond the physical venue to online audiences;

Real-time interpretation in 65+ languages through WeSpeak, allowing on-site and remote participants to follow event content in their preferred language;

Professional event recording, capturing presentations, discussions and other event content without requiring a separate recording workflow;

Interactive audience engagement, connecting physical and remote participants within the same event experience; and AI-powered Knowledge Capture, transforming event content into transcripts, summaries, searchable knowledge, highlights and reusable digital assets.

Rather than treating broadcasting, interpretation, recording and AI processing as separate workflows, HybriU Events brings them together within one service.

The Event Ends. Its Value Does Not.

HybriU Events is designed not only to expand the reach of an event while it is happening, but also to preserve and activate the knowledge created during it.

After an event, HybriU can process recorded presentations, discussions and sessions into structured, searchable knowledge. Instead of leaving organizers with hours of raw video, the platform can generate transcripts, summaries, key insights, highlights and reusable digital content.

Through HybriU's AI course generation capabilities, selected event content can also be transformed into structured learning experiences. A two-day conference can become an on-demand training program. A professional seminar can become reusable learning content. A university symposium can become a searchable knowledge library. An annual meeting can become a structured record of presentations, discussions and insights.

The result is a shift from an event as a temporary experience to an event as a reusable knowledge asset.

From 2D Today to 3D Tomorrow

Organizations do not need to produce an entire event in 3D to take advantage of immersive content.

As an optional post-event service, HybriU can convert selected 2D event recordings and other digital content into 3D experiences. Organizers can therefore broadcast an event conventionally in 2D and later identify high-value presentations, performances or other content for 3D conversion.

This approach gives organizations the flexibility to adopt immersive content selectively, without requiring a 3D-first production model.

Designed for On-Demand Deployment

The portable architecture is designed to minimize dependence on permanent venue infrastructure.

The HybriU Events transport case contains the core capture, processing and AI technology required for the service. Ambow delivers and operates the system for the event and removes it afterward.

This makes HybriU Events suitable for hotel ballrooms, conference centers, university facilities, corporate meeting spaces, cultural venues and other locations where permanent installation may be unnecessary or impractical.

Organizations can access advanced event capabilities without purchasing and maintaining dedicated equipment or committing to a recurring subscription.

“HybriU is becoming an intelligence layer connecting physical environments, AI, digital systems and institutional knowledge,” said Dr. Huang.“Events are a natural extension of that strategy because an enormous amount of valuable knowledge is created through live interaction and then lost. HybriU Events gives organizations a practical way to capture that activity, connect people across locations and languages, and turn temporary experiences into reusable knowledge.”

Availability

HybriU Events is available now for event bookings, initially in North America.

Event organizers, associations, conference producers, universities, enterprises and venues can request availability, pricing and demonstrations at .

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is an AI-driven technology company delivering phygital intelligence solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Ambow develops technologies that connect physical environments, artificial intelligence, digital systems, workflows and institutional knowledge.

Through HybriU, Ambow enables institutions and professionals to capture, organize, activate and reuse knowledge generated across classrooms, meetings and events, creating intelligence assets that can become more valuable over time.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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