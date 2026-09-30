Chilco River Holdings Advances Commercialization Across Premium Spirits Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition enters U.S. distribution as Company advances Excuse Mixers, Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon and key corporate initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) (“Chilco River” or the“Company”), a beverage alcohol holding company focused on premium tequila, bourbon and ready-to-drink (“RTD”) spirits, today provided shareholders with an update on recent operational progress and the Company's near-term commercialization priorities.

Building the Foundation for Commercial Growth

Over the past year, Chilco River has continued its transition into a focused beverage alcohol holding company built around a portfolio of premium consumer brands spanning tequila, bourbon and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Management's strategy has centered on establishing the operational foundation necessary for sustainable commercialization: completing production, securing required regulatory approvals, establishing distribution relationships, developing direct-to-consumer capabilities and concentrating resources in select strategic markets.

With production of Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition now complete and initial U.S. distribution underway, the Company believes it has reached an important stage in that strategy as its focus increasingly shifts from product development toward commercialization, distribution and consumer adoption.

Chilco River intends to concentrate initially on key markets including Texas, Illinois and California, while building the distribution, marketing and e-commerce infrastructure necessary to support additional expansion nationally.









Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition

Production of Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition has been completed through the Company's distillery partner in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

The product has secured required regulatory approvals, including U.S. federal label approval and authorization from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (“TABC”) for sale within Texas.

Importation and initial U.S. distribution are now underway, beginning with the Houston market.

The Company is actively developing and evaluating distribution relationships within its previously announced target markets of Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles as it builds the commercial footprint for the brand.

In parallel, a dedicated Excuse Tequila e-commerce platform is nearing completion and is expected to provide an additional direct-to-consumer channel for eligible consumers across the continental United States, subject to applicable state and local regulations.

Management believes the combination of targeted distributor relationships and e-commerce will provide the Company with multiple avenues for building brand awareness and expanding consumer access.

Excuse Mixers

Chilco River continues to advance the planned commercial launch of its Excuse Mixers ready-to-drink cocktail portfolio.

Manufacturing of the product containers has been completed, and labels for the Company's four planned launch flavors - Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Paloma and Purple Punch - have been submitted to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (“TTB”) for approval.

Following required regulatory approvals, the Company expects to proceed with final label assembly and co-packing as it prepares the products for commercial launch.

Management views the mixer line as an important complement to the Company's broader beverage portfolio and an additional opportunity to reach consumers across multiple product categories and price points.

Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon

Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon continues to build its presence in Texas through consumer events, tastings and market-development activities.

The Company has also completed a new premium label design for the brand, which is expected to be submitted to the TTB for regulatory approval.

These initiatives are intended to position Mr. Cliff's for expanded commercial activity while allowing the Company to continue building brand recognition within a targeted initial market.

Corporate and Capital Markets Initiatives

In addition to advancing its operating businesses, Chilco River continues to work on several corporate initiatives intended to strengthen the Company's public-market infrastructure and shareholder communications.

The Company's Form 211 process under Rule 15c2-11 and its PCAOB audit remain underway and continue to progress.

Chilco River is also developing updated corporate and brand websites, expanded social-media channels and improved digital communications designed to provide consumers, business partners and shareholders with greater access to Company and brand information.

Management intends to provide additional updates as material milestones are achieved.

Management Commentary

“Over the past year, our objective has been to turn the foundation we have built into tangible commercial progress,” said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings.

“Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition has moved from development through production and regulatory approval and is now entering U.S. distribution. At the same time, Excuse Mixers and Mr. Cliff's continue moving through the steps required for broader commercialization.”

Lovett continued,“Our focus remains disciplined execution. We believe building these brands market by market, while simultaneously strengthening our corporate and public-market infrastructure, provides the appropriate foundation for the next stage of Chilco River's development. We look forward to providing shareholders with additional updates as these initiatives advance.”

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing and distribution of premium alcohol brands, including tequila, bourbon and ready-to-drink cocktails.

The Company's strategy centers on developing a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused beverage brands through disciplined market expansion, strategic distribution relationships, direct-to-consumer capabilities and selective partnerships.

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through OTC Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding distribution expansion, e-commerce capabilities, regulatory approvals, anticipated product launches, commercialization initiatives, corporate filings and other future business activities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Phone: 1-800-421-6581

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