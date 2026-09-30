Argo Renews Bradford Smart Routingtm Agreement Through 2027
|Investor Contact
|Media Contact
|Praveen Arichandran
|Christina Ra
| Co-founder & CEO
Argo Corporation
| Argo Corporation
...
|(800) 575-7051
|(800) 575-7051
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as“may”,“will”,“plan”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the continued operation of Smart RoutingTM in Bradford West Gwillimbury, the use of provincial funding to support further expansion of on-demand transit, the anticipated benefits of Argo's Smart RoutingTM transit system, potential future expansion to other municipalities, and the Company's plans to expand its network in Canada, the United States and internationally.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including: the continued successful operation of the Bradford West Gwillimbury service; maintaining municipal agreements in good standing; receiving required third-party approvals, consents and integrations; operational readiness; ridership adoption levels; technology performance and reliability; the availability and use of government funding; the availability of municipal procurement opportunities and execution of definitive agreements with new municipalities; and general economic conditions. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: operational challenges; failure to meet contractual requirements; loss of required operating authority, insurance or approvals; third-party integration delays or failures; technology failures or cybersecurity incidents; termination or non-renewal of municipal agreements; failure to secure new municipal contracts; regulatory changes; availability of financing; and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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