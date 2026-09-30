10 Barrel Expands Salty Sips RTD Portfolio With New Blackberry Refresher

Built for those looking for refreshing flavor without the heavy sweetness, Salty Sips Blackberry Refresher blends vodka, real fruit juice, a hint of mint and a pinch of sea salt into an easy-drinking, low sugar cocktail that's crisp, balanced, and straight-up crushable. Crafted at 5.0% ABV, the new flavor delivers refreshing blackberry character and bright fruit notes, making it the perfect companion for warm afternoons, backyard hangs, river floats, and wherever the day takes you.









Inspired by the simple pleasure of fresh fruit and the refreshing kick of a lightly salted snack on a summer day, Blackberry Refresher continues the Salty Sips philosophy of delivering bold flavor with less sugar and an approachable ABV. Made with real fruit juice and a pinch of sea salt, the cocktail offers a clean, refreshing finish that keeps you coming back for another sip.

"The launch of Salty Sips Watermelon Refresher in the spring was such a hit with our fans that we were pumped to extend the product line with Blackberry Refresher, a product that feels both refreshing and flavorful without weighing you down," said Moo Eakin, Senior Brand Manager at 10 Barrel Brewing Co. "The combination of real blackberry juice, vodka, and a pinch of sea salt creates a low-sugar, balanced cocktail that's easy to enjoy whether you're on the mountain, at the lake, or hanging with friends."

The second member to the Salty Sips lineup follows the successful launch of Watermelon Refresher and builds the foundations of a portfolio of innovative cocktails designed for consumers seeking flavor-forward, easy-drinking options that fit today's evolving lifestyles. With just 5.0% ABV and low sugar, Salty Sips Blackberry Refresher delivers a modern take on refreshment without sacrificing taste.

Salty Sips Blackberry Refresher is now available in convenient 4-packs in select markets across the Pacific Northwest, with expanded distribution planned in additional western U.S. markets.

For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit 10 Barrel Brewing and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media:...

Investor Relations: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





