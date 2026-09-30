Vema Hydrogen Expands Canadian Team As Pilot Testing Advances, Appointing Quebec-Based Stephane Dallaire As CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vema also appointed François Marquis, strengthening the field operations in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen (“Vema”) announced two Quebec-based appointments, including Stephane Dallaire as Chief Financial Officer, as the company scales its Canadian operations and investments in the region.

Based in Quebec, Dallaire will oversee the company's global financial operations, capital strategy and fundraising initiatives as Vema advances the commercialization and international deployment of its proprietary Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (“EMH”) technology. Dallaire brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic transactions across the renewable energy and technology sectors. Most recently, he led the public listing of Canadian clean hydrogen producer CHARBONE Hydrogen. His previous experience also includes senior roles with investment banking firms Keira Capital Partners and Fidenti Global Partners.

Tasked with advancing Vema's field operations and pilot-scale hydrogen development program, François Marquis joins Vema as Operations Superintendent, bolstering the company's Quebec operations team.

“Canada has the technical expertise, industrial capability and policy environment to play an important role in low-carbon hydrogen," said Stephane Dallaire, Chief Financial Officer of Vema Hydrogen. "Vema's approach combines compelling production economics with the potential for large-scale deployment. I'm excited to help the company strengthen its financial foundation, advance commercialization and accelerate growth in Canada and internationally.”

Vema has announced a succession of strategic deals with Canadian players that showcase the versatility of its EMH platform and the industry's appetite for new fuels and feedstock. Vema signed a memorandum of understanding with sustainable aviation fuel developer SAF+ International Group (SAF+ IG) and industrial gas company CHARBONE Hydrogen. Vema has also joined Hydrogène Québec, which is focused on accelerating the development of Quebec's hydrogen ecosystem.

“Canada's rich industrial history, strong talent pool, ideal geologic conditions and ripe offtake market make it an incredibly important region of focus for us,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen.“Not only will Stephane spearhead our capital raising initiatives, but he will also bolster the company's presence in Canada, which we see as pivotal to the deployment of low-carbon Engineered Mineral Hydrogen across North America.”

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen is a producer of low-carbon hydrogen, offering a new path to a clean energy future. The company's unique technology, Engineered Mineral Hydrogen, harnesses naturally occurring chemical reactions below the Earth's surface to produce high-purity hydrogen. By applying geoscience to de-risk production and ensure predictable, cost-competitive output, Vema makes clean hydrogen a viable solution for large-scale industrial energy and baseload power needs. For more, visit .

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