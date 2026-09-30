UNISYNC Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid And Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync" or, the“Company”) (TSX:UNI) (OTC:USYN”) announces that the TSX has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the“”).

The notice provides that Unisync may, during the twelve-month period commencing October 2, 2026, and ending October 1, 2027, purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares (the“ Shares”) representing approximately 5.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares and 7.1% of the“public float” (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) as of the date hereof. Daily purchases of Shares under the Bid will be limited to 1,376 Shares (which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares for the most recently completed six calendar months, such average daily trading volume being 5,506 Shares), subject to certain exceptions. As at the date hereof, there are 19,012,229 issued and outstanding Shares and 14,176,435 Shares estimated in the“public float”.

Unisync believes that its Shares are currently trading, or due to market volatility, may trade, in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on Unisync's assets, business prospects and financial position. Accordingly, the purchase of Shares will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders.

Purchases subject to the Bid will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX or other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of Unisync in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Shares purchased by Unisync under the Bid will be returned to treasury and cancelled. Unisync had not previously established a normal course issuer bid.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell any common shares under this Bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSX or elsewhere may occur if the personal or corporate circumstances of any such person change or any such person makes a decision unrelated to the Bid. The Company has reserved the right to stop the Bid in the event market conditions justify it.

Unisync also announces that in connection with the Bid, it has entered into an Automatic Securities Purchase Plan (“ ASPP”) with a designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the Bid when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, the Company may provide instructions to the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP, which may not be varied or suspended during the term of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Shares will be purchased through the facilities of the TSX or other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented on October 2, 2026, and if not terminated sooner based on the terms of the ASPP, will end on October 1, 2027.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Shares may be purchased under the Bid based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases made under the ASPP will be included in computing the number of Shares purchased under the Bid.

Investor relations contact:

Manish Arora, Chief Financial Officer:...

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company's intention to purchase common shares under its normal course issuer bid and the Company's expectations regarding the trading price of its common shares. Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: competition, operational and economic risk, litigation, a change in the timing or bidding conditions of future government contracts, customer concentration/economic dependence, working capital, potential conflicts of interest, volatility of stock price, disruptions in production including pandemics, government budgetary restraint, reliance on key personnel, reliance on few suppliers, reliance on subcontractors, technological milestones, operating cost fluctuations, increases in interest rates, decreases in the value of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies, access to credit, potential unknown liabilities, cybersecurity risks and impact of trade policies and including, but not limited to, other factors described in the Corporation's reports filed on SEDAR, including under the heading“Risk Factors” of its annual information form and those described in its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Unisync Corp.

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.