

Three published human studies cover more than 1,600 participants, all testing one complete formulation rather than its separate compounds.*†

The earliest study in the set, a prospective trial of 1,236 adults, recorded a 72.5% improvement in WOMAC pain scores at 90 days.* No adverse events were reported in any of the three studies, which enrolled participants ranging in age from 18 to 75.*†

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three published human studies covering more than 1,600 participants make up the research record behind a single joint and cartilage formulation. Calroy Health Sciences, the science-driven dietary supplement company behind Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, evaluated the complete formulation in all three, rather than testing its individual compounds separately. The studies span prospective, observational, and randomized controlled designs, and participants ranged in age from 18 to 75.*†

"Calroy studied the formula it sells, so I can tell individuals exactly what was measured, in whom, and for how long," said Tom Bayne, DC, educator with Calroy Health Sciences, who has worked in chiropractic and functional medicine for nearly three decades. "That specificity is what I want before I stand behind a product."

KEY FACTS



Three published human studies: Desai 2022 (prospective, n=1,236), Desai 2024 (observational, n=394), Vaidya 2025 (randomized controlled, n=62).*†

13 bioactive compounds in RestorCel®, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed extract.

90 days: the measurement window across all three studies. Participants reported noticeable changes as early as 15 days.*† Measurable cartilage regeneration biomarkers documented at 90 days in the placebo-controlled Vaidya 2025 study.*†



Finding: The Category's Legacy Dominant Ingredients Have Inconsistent Results

Glucosamine and chondroitin, the two most common structural ingredients in joint supplements, have been studied on their own for decades. Several studies and meta-analyses have found no meaningful relief from pain or improvement in function when using these ingredients. Glucosamine and chondroitin supply raw materials the body uses to help maintain cartilage, but human research has not consistently shown they support comfort or rebuild cartilage when compared to placebo.

Finding: Three Published Human Studies Showed Improvement in Pain Scores

The research record covers three designs. The Desai 2022 prospective study followed 1,236 adults aged 19 to 75 and recorded a 72.5% improvement in WOMAC pain scores at 90 days. The Desai 2024 observational study tracked 394 adults and found a 75% improvement in pain scores alongside a 79% improvement in function scores over the same period. The Vaidya 2025 randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled study of 62 participants added a control group and a tissue-level measure, documenting cartilage regeneration biomarkers at 90 days.*† No adverse events were reported in any of the three published human studies.

"People in their 50s, 60s and 70s ask me if it is too late to start supporting their joints, and it is not," Bayne said. "The published research enrolled adults across a wide age range, and consistency is what I tell them to plan for."

Cartigenix HP® is vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, and soy. Individuals with medical conditions or taking prescription medications should consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplement.

Finding: RestorCel's 13-Compound Formulation Is Evaluated as a Complete Product

RestorCel® is a proprietary blend of 13 bioactive compounds, including serratol from Boswellia serrata and a standardized North India celery seed extract. All three published studies tested that complete blend as it is sold. The point is methodological. A formulation's results can't be assembled from separate studies of its parts because the compounds are taken together and act as a single product. Every bottle is manufactured under Calroy's Total Quality System, with strict cGMP compliance and rigorous batch testing for identity, purity, and potency.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Why does finished-formulation research matter for a joint supplement?

Answer: A finished-formulation study measures the actual product a person takes, with all of its compounds together, while an ingredient study measures one compound in isolation. Results from separate ingredient studies cannot always be added together to predict how a multi-compound formula performs. Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® was evaluated as a complete product in all three of its published human studies.*†

Question: Can one supplement support both cartilage and overall joint comfort?

Answer: Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® supports cartilage regeneration, joint flexibility, and comfort.* The formulation was evaluated as a complete product across three published human studies, which measured pain scores, walking distance, and in the placebo-controlled study, cartilage regeneration biomarkers.*†

Question: Is Cartigenix HP® suitable for vegan or allergy-conscious users?

Answer: The finished formulation of Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® is vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, and soy. Other joint health formulations vary, so anyone with allergies should confirm sourcing before use.

Question: Is Cartigenix HP® suitable for long-term use?

Answer: No adverse events were reported across the three published human studies of Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, which enrolled adults ranging in age from 18 to 75. Individuals with medical conditions or taking prescription medications should consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplement.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†As shown in a placebo-controlled, randomized, controlled human research study (Vaidya 2025) and an observational study (Desai 2024). A prospective study (n=1,236) similarly demonstrated significant improvements in pain scores, along with quality of life measures (Desai 2022).

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's breakthrough products - Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24®, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® - are developed through a research-first approach that includes studying the finished formulated product, not just individual ingredients.

Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

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