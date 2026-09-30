Chair Of AB KN Energies Remuneration And Nomination Committee Elected
The Remuneration and Nomination Committee currently consists of two independent members of the Board – Lasse Bolander and Casper Pieper – as well as Board member and civil servant Aurimas Salapėta. This composition of the Committee was approved at the first meeting of the newly elected Board held on 29 May 2026 and will remain in place until the end of the current Board's term.
The Company's committees were established by a decision of the Board and consist of at least three Board members, with at least half of them being independent.
Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, +370 46 391772
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