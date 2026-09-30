CE-Ventures Backs Aptadir Therapeutics In €40 Million Seed Round, One Of Europe's Largest In Biotech

Aptadir raises €40 million in Italy's largest biotech seed round and one of the largest in Europe Financing will advance a novel class of RNA inhibitor-based therapeutics, including lead candidate CAP1-FMR1 for Fragile X Syndrome Investment broadens CE-Ventures' life sciences portfolio with an RNA therapeutics platform

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29th September 2026, CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, today announced its investment in Aptadir Therapeutics in a €40 million seed round supporting the development of the preclinical biotechnology company's novel class of RNA inhibitor-based therapeutics for genetic disorders.

The €40 million round, the largest biotech seed financing in Italy and one of the largest in Europe, will fund Aptadir's next stage of growth. The capital will advance its pipeline of disease-modifying investigational RNA therapeutics towards clinical development and support additional programmes across genetic disorders and oncology.

Aptadir's lead candidate, CAP1-FMR1, is being developed for Fragile X Syndrome, a genetic condition associated with intellectual disability, learning difficulties and developmental delays.

Dr. Giovanni Amabile, CEO and Founder, Aptadir Therapeutics, said:

“At Aptadir, we are pioneering a fundamentally new therapeutic approach aimed at reversing disease-causing epigenetic silencing and restoring the expression of genes that have been switched off. This has the potential to transform the way we treat genetic diseases that, until now, have been considered irreversible, moving beyond managing symptoms toward addressing the underlying cause of disease. We are proud to have

CE-Ventures join us on this journey and share our ambition to turn this groundbreaking science into transformative therapies for patients.”

Aptadir's platform is based on a novel class of RNA inhibitors known as DNMTs Interacting RNAs, or DiRs. These molecules are designed to block aberrant DNA methylation at specific genes, potentially reversing abnormal gene silencing, reactivating gene expression and restoring normal biological function. Aptadir has demonstrated this effect in complex patient-derived disease models and is developing a broader pipeline of drug candidates based on the technology.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said:

“CE-Ventures continues to expand its biotech portfolio by backing leading technologies with the potential to deliver therapies for areas of greatest unmet medical need. Aptadir is another compelling example of the innovative companies we support to help bring meaningful new treatment options to patients.”

The science underpinning Aptadir was developed by an international group of researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, the Italian National Research Council (CNR), the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore and City of Hope National Medical Center.

Dr. Damir Illich, VP, Life Sciences at CE-Ventures, added:

“Aptadir's technology has the potential to transform the treatment of diseases that have previously been beyond the reach of existing therapeutic approaches. This strong financing round, backed by top-tier partners and coupled with the expertise of world-leading scientists, provides the company with an exceptional foundation to advance and develop this promising technology.”

CE-Ventures' life sciences portfolio spans drug discovery, genetic medicine, and targeted therapeutics. Aptadir adds RNA therapeutics to that mix, further diversifying the therapeutic technologies represented across the portfolio.

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, and invests in transformative businesses across industries, including consumer, deep-tech and biotech. CE-Ventures back visionary entrepreneurs by providing capital, resources, and a global network to build and scale exceptional businesses that drive long-term value.

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 69 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 24 countries, and employs more than 1,500 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‐Operates, CE‐Invests, CE‐Ventures, and CE‐Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation.

Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region's economy for over 50 years.

About Aptadir Therapeutics

Aptadir Therapeutics is a preclinical biotechnology company developing a new class of RNA therapeutics for genetic disorders and oncology. Its therapeutic focus includes underserved conditions such as Fragile X Syndrome and Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Its platform is based on DNMTs Interacting RNAs (DiRs), a novel class of RNA inhibitors designed to reactivate genes silenced through aberrant DNA methylation. Aptadir's lead programme is focused on Fragile X Syndrome, which is caused by silencing of the FMR1 gene on the X chromosome and the resulting loss or significant reduction of FMRP, a protein essential for normal brain development and function.