'Remove Evil, Deceitful Politicians': Iran Woos US Voters Ahead Of Midterms In 25-Page Letter - What Is Inside

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a lengthy open letter addressed to American voters, urging them to oppose US President Donald Trump's policies, Washington's support for Israel and its involvement in foreign conflicts, according to Reuters.

The roughly 25-page letter, issued ahead of the US midterm elections, also argued that Iran and the US could pursue“peaceful coexistence” if Washington changes its approach towards Tehran.

IRGC urges Americans to reject 'evil' politicians

The letter directly appealed to US voters, calling on them to remove from power politicians it blamed for America's current situation.

“Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violdent politicians who are responsible for America's current state,” the letter said, while urging Americans to ensure their elected representatives understand that“the world has changed”.

The IRGC argued that both Iranian and American citizens have suffered because of what it described as corrupt political leadership.

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“The nations of Iran and America are both, each in their own way, victims” of the“corrupt politicians” in Washington, the letter said, adding:“We share the same pain.”

Iran says the US and Iran can coexist

The letter presented peaceful coexistence between Iran and the US as possible if American policy changes.

It accused Trump of misrepresenting Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel considers a major security threat, and claimed that Washington had underestimated the impact of Tehran's blockade on Gulf oil shipments.

The letter also sought to explain the“Death to America” slogan associated with Iranian politics, arguing that it is directed at the US political establishment rather than the American public.

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“'Death to America' is a prayer for the eradication of the diabolical ruling elite whose seat of power is the White House,” the letter said.

IRGC questions Trump's Iran war narrative

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said the letter was unlikely to change the Trump administration's approach but argued that American voters could respond differently if they had more information about the conflict.

“The American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently and take other decisions,” he said.

Trump has justified the US war with Iran partly on the grounds of preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Mohebbi rejected that rationale, saying Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons.

He also accused Trump of being an“inveterate liar” and questioned his motives, casting the remarks as part of the broader IRGC criticism of the US president.

Iran's outreach to the US public

The open letter is part of a broader effort by Iran-linked media and online networks to communicate directly with American audiences.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran-linked platforms have reportedly used AI-generated videos, memes and other English-language content to promote Tehran's narrative about the conflict.

With inputs from agencies.