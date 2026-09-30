How AI-assisted search is changing brand discovery

Jeetendra Khatri, Founder & CEO of InventionDM

InventionDM's AI Visibility services help brands get discovered through AI-assisted search

The Mumbai-based agency expands beyond traditional search, helping brands build the credible presence AI-driven search tools rely on.

- Jeetendra Khatri, Founder, InventionDMMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Not long ago, building a brand meant doing almost everything by hand. Teams wrote every page, designed every visual, managed campaigns manually, contacted media one publication at a time, and relied heavily on search engines to help customers discover them.Artificial intelligence is changing that model much faster than many businesses expected.AI is no longer limited to a separate chatbot people open when they want to experiment with a new technology. It is increasingly becoming a layer inside the products people already use every day.AI now appears inside search engines, messaging platforms, office software, social platforms, creative tools, coding environments, customer service systems, advertising platforms and business software. People can use AI to research a company, compare vendors, summarize information, create images, draft documents, analyse data, write software, plan campaigns and increasingly complete parts of a task without moving between several different applications.Meta has brought AI directly into WhatsApp and its wider ecosystem. Microsoft continues to embed Copilot across workplace applications. Google is integrating Gemini-powered experiences into Search, including AI Overviews and conversational search. ChatGPT has added web search capabilities that combine conversational answers with current online information. AI assistants from companies including Anthropic, Perplexity and xAI have further expanded the number of places where people can ask a question and receive an immediate synthesized answer. About FacebookThe result is not simply a new generation of software.It is a change in how information is found.A customer looking for an agency, consultant, technology provider, restaurant, financial service or business partner may still search on Google. But that same customer may now ask an AI assistant to explain the category, shortlist companies, compare services or summarize what is publicly known about a particular business.For brands, that creates a new question.It is no longer only,“Where do we rank?”Businesses also need to understand,“What can these systems understand about us, and what evidence exists online to support that understanding?”InventionDM, a digital marketing and public relations agency founded and led by Jeetendra Khatri, Founder and CEO, has been developing its services around that shift.“Everyone can see that AI is changing how things get created,” said Khatri.“What businesses are only beginning to understand is that AI is also changing how companies get discovered, compared and understood. That second change may eventually matter even more for brands.”InventionDM operates across two connected areas.On the digital marketing side, the company works across website development, search engine optimization, social media marketing, performance advertising and digital content. These channels establish the digital foundation that helps a business communicate what it does and make that information accessible across the web.On the public relations side, InventionDM develops company stories, founder narratives, press releases and media visibility campaigns designed to create independent public references around a business, its leadership and its milestones.The company's expanding AI Visibility services and Generative Engine Optimization work connects those two disciplines.The objective is not to promise that a company will appear in a particular ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or other AI-generated answer. Such responses are dynamic and controlled by the platforms themselves.Instead, the work focuses on the underlying information environment.That can include making company information easier to identify, improving structured information on websites, creating pages that answer real customer questions clearly, reviewing whether automated systems can access important website content, improving consistency across public business profiles and building credible third-party references that help establish who a company is and what it does.This matters because AI systems do not operate in an information vacuum.They work with vast amounts of digital information and, in many AI-assisted search experiences, retrieve or reference information from websites, publishers, databases and other publicly available sources before presenting an answer.A company with unclear descriptions, conflicting information, weak website structure or very little independent presence may therefore present a more difficult information problem than a company whose identity and expertise are consistently represented across multiple credible sources.Khatri believes this is where PR, search and AI discovery increasingly overlap.“Plenty of companies offer digital marketing. Plenty offer PR,” he said.“What we are building is the point where those activities work together. Your website explains who you are. Search makes that information discoverable. Public relations creates independent evidence around the brand. AI visibility brings attention to whether machines can correctly connect all of those signals.”The wider AI market is also continuing to evolve beyond simple question-and-answer tools.AI agents are beginning to carry out multi-step work, workplace assistants are operating directly inside documents and business applications, multimodal models can understand combinations of text, images, audio and video, and generative tools are increasingly being integrated directly into the software people already use.Microsoft, for example, has been expanding Copilot from chat-based assistance toward agents and more autonomous workflows across its work ecosystem, while Google describes its current direction as increasingly“agentic” across Gemini and other products. Microsoft BlogFor businesses, the implication is straightforward: AI does not need to replace traditional search or marketing for the market to change.It only needs to become another important route through which people discover information and make decisions.InventionDM's approach is therefore based on a simple principle: the technology may keep changing, but brands will still need to be understood, trusted and discoverable at the moment someone is deciding what to do next.InventionDM offers public relations, AI visibility and GEO services, SEO, social media marketing, performance advertising and website development.For more information, visit

Jeetendra Khatri

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InventionDM Expands AI Visibility Services as AI Becomes a New Layer of Brand Discovery News Provided By Invention Digital Marketing Company September 30, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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