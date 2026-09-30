Reimagining Prevention: Myndbridge Launches A New Model For After-Hours Youth Support In Hempstead

MyndBridge Founder and CEO Isaiah Grigg with members of the MyndBridge team and representatives from LI TEAMWorks, The B.E.S.T. Inc., and The Inspirational Lawyer during preparations for the launch of Safe Spaces After Dark in Hempstead.

Safe Spaces After Dark brings prevention, access and opportunity together through evening programming for young people ages 16–24.

- Isaiah Grigg, Founder of CEO MyndBridge, Inc.

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyndBridge, Inc., in partnership with LI TEAMWorks, The B.E.S.T. Inc., and The Inspirational Lawyer, announced today the launch of Safe Spaces After Dark, a new evening youth development and prevention initiative in Hempstead supported by a $300,000 grant through New York State's Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower) initiative, administered by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

The Hempstead pilot will serve up to 60 young people ages 16–24, three days per week, providing a safe, structured environment during evening hours when many traditional programs and support services are no longer available. Registration opens October 15, 2026, with services beginning November 4, 2026.

This state initiative supports community-based organizations providing mentoring, mental health services, employment and education support, youth development, job training and other services intended to strengthen young people, families and communities.

When the Day Ends, Support Shouldn't

Safe Spaces After Dark is built around a simple premise: a young person's need for support does not end when the traditional service day does.

Participants will have access to stipends, meals, mental health and wellness support, career services and workforce training, along with mentoring, life-skills development, creative and recreational activities, and connections to additional community resources.

Safe Spaces After Dark will also serve as an additional prevention and referral resource for the Hempstead community. MyndBridge looks forward to working with local and state elected officials, law enforcement agencies, Family Court stakeholders, probation professionals, schools, social-service providers, faith-based institutions and community organizations to strengthen referral pathways and connect young people with positive opportunities.

“When the sun goes down, opportunity should not disappear. Safe Spaces After Dark provides young people with protection, purpose, and a community that believes in them.”

- Matthew Harris, CEO, The B.E.S.T. Inc.

A MyndBridge Initiative Powered by Collaboration

Safe Spaces After Dark was developed by MyndBridge, which will lead the Hempstead pilot and oversee its implementation. To execute the initiative comprehensively, MyndBridge is collaborating with organizations whose expertise strengthens specific areas of participant and community support.

LI TEAMWorks, The B.E.S.T. Inc., and The Inspirational Lawyer will contribute expertise and resources across violence prevention, youth engagement, mentoring, wellness, education and community support.

“The Safe Spaces initiative is not only long overdue-it's deeply needed. I am honored to be part of a movement that is committed to creating safe spaces, strengthening our community, and helping every young person feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive.”

- Thurston O'Neal, CEO, LI TEAMWorks

“Safe Spaces After Dark actively seeks to engage youth through a variety of supportive and empowering services during a time when young people are often most at risk. By providing a space for youth to learn, grow, connect and build, Safe Spaces After Dark works toward ensuring positive outcomes and greater opportunities for young people.”

- Richard Celestin, CEO, The Inspirational Lawyer

Hempstead Is the Pilot

MyndBridge will use Hempstead as the pilot community for Safe Spaces After Dark, allowing the organization and its partners to implement the program, evaluate outcomes and develop a model that can be adapted for other communities.

The longer-term vision is to replicate the MyndBridge initiative in Suffolk County and across New York City's five boroughs, building a local network of partners and referral sources around the model in each community. The current Project RISE funding supports the Hempstead initiative; future expansion would require additional funding and partnerships.

Project RISE itself is structured around locally driven collaboration and programming that addresses underlying factors contributing to violence. DCJS identifies building local capacity and strengthening community partnerships as central goals of the initiative. Division of Criminal Justice Services

Registration Opens October 15

Registration for the Hempstead pilot opens October 15, 2026, for young people ages 16–24, with services beginning November 4, 2026.

MyndBridge is also seeking referral partners, volunteers and organizations interested in supporting the initiative. Additional information regarding eligibility, program hours, registration and referrals will be available through MyndBridge.

About MyndBridge

MyndBridge, Inc., formerly MusicBreeds, is a nonprofit education and workforce development organization connecting young people and communities to education, career readiness, creative technology, mentorship and economic opportunity. Through school-based programming, workforce development and community initiatives, MyndBridge creates pathways that help

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Reimagining Prevention: MyndBridge Launches a New Model for After-Hours Youth Support in Hempstead News Provided By MyndBridge, Inc. September 30, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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