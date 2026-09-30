Dent Clinic Named Body Shop Of The Year Brookfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned company offers auto dent removal and hail damage repair in Brookfield, plus hail and dent repair in Sun Prairie and the greater Madison area.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dent Clinic Paintless Dent Removal and Repair, a family-owned automotive appearance, reconditioning and protection company serving Wisconsin since 1993, has been named Body Shop of the Year Brookfield by the Consumer Ratings Institute.

Dent Clinic helps drivers repair everyday damage, refresh their vehicles and protect their finish. Its services include paintless dent repair (PDR), hail damage repair, professional detailing, paint correction and enhancement, clear coat restoration, ceramic coatings and paint protection film. The company also offers cosmetic wheel repair and minor paint touch-up services.

"We appreciate every customer who trusts us with their vehicle," said Austin Henneberry, owner of Dent Clinic. "Whether it's that annoying door ding you notice every time you walk up to your car, damage from a hailstorm or a finish that needs refreshing, we're here to help. We want you to feel comfortable with the process and fall in love with your car again."

For dents that qualify, PDR reshapes damaged panels without fillers or repainting, preserving the factory finish. Paint correction and clear coat restoration address suitable surface imperfections, while ceramic coatings enhance gloss and ease cleaning. Paint protection film helps guard against rock chips and road debris.

Dent Clinic's Brookfield headquarters at 155 N Janacek Rd provides dent and hail repair, ceramic coating, detailing and paint restoration for drivers throughout the greater Milwaukee area. The company also supports dealerships and body shops, offers free damage repair estimates and insurance claim assistance, and backs its PDR work with a written lifetime warranty.

Dent Clinic also serves the greater Madison area through its newly opened Sun Prairie location at 103 S Thompson Rd. The location provides hail damage inspections, paintless dent repair and insurance claim assistance for customers in Sun Prairie, Madison and surrounding communities, extending Dent Clinic's service across Wisconsin.

To request a free damage repair estimate or discuss detailing, paint restoration or protection options, visit website and number listed below.

For Sun Prairie and Madison-area hail and dent repair inquiries, call (608) 256-9000.

About Dent Clinic Paintless Dent Removal and Repair

Dent Clinic Paintless Dent Removal and Repair is a family-owned Wisconsin business serving drivers since 1993. Headquartered in Brookfield, the company provides dent and hail repair, detailing, paint restoration, ceramic coatings, paint protection film and cosmetic reconditioning. Dent Clinic also serves Sun Prairie and the greater Madison area with dent and hail repair support. Learn more at or call (262) 785-9595.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews. Learn more at .

Austin Henneberry

Dent Clinic Paintless Dent Removal and Repair

+1 2627859595

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Dent Clinic Named Body Shop of the Year Brookfield News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 30, 2026, 10:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Retail



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